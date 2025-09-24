FREYAA Achieves USD 1.5 Million Valuation in Debut Year, Sets Stage for National Expansion

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 17:04:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: FREYAA, the rising Indo-Western fashion label, has reached a USD 1.5 million valuation in just its first year, backed by Buddy and Bunny Angel Investments Pvt Ltd. With this milestone, the brand is charting an ambitious journey to scale across India and beyond.

What makes this remarkable? FREYAA is just one year old. Yet, in this short span, it has built a passionate community of customers, a strong retail footprint, and a distinct voice in India’s fast-evolving fashion space, all while staying rooted in its ‘Make in India’ ethos.

FREYAA has rapidly grown into a trend-forward yet culturally rooted brand, offering premium Indo-Western silhouettes that speak to the modern Indian woman.

With an omni-channel presence spanning leading online marketplaces, exclusive brand outlets in Borivali and Xperia Mall, Palava (Mumbai), and premium MBO counters at Taj Hotels, FREYAA is proving that Indian craftsmanship and global style can walk hand in hand.

Vibha Shah, Founder of FREYAA, shared:

“Seeing FREYAA evolve from an idea into a brand loved by women across cities has been nothing short of magical. This milestone isn’t just about funding, it’s about faith. Faith in our vision, our craft, and the power of contemporary Indian fashion to inspire confidence in women. We’re just getting started.”

Dharmesh Shah, Founder & CEO of FREYAA, added:

“We’re thrilled to have the backing of Buddy and Bunny Angel Investor Funds. This funding fuels our next chapter, taking FREYAA into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and making contemporary Indo-Western fashion accessible to women everywhere. Our first franchise store launches soon in Belagavi, Karnataka, the first of many as we accelerate our national expansion.”

Rakesh Raman, Angel Investor at Buddy and Bunny Angel Investor Funds, said:

“India’s D2C fashion space is on fire — and FREYAA is a brand that stands out. Its sharp positioning in the Indo-Western category, strong early traction, and agile supply chain give it an edge. We believe FREYAA has what it takes to become a category leader, blending online scale with a premium offline experience.”

About Freyaa

FREYAA is a new-age Indo-Western women’s apparel brand that blends Indian aesthetics with global sensibilities. Celebrating individuality, FREYAA creates premium, culturally rooted yet modern fashion. In just one year, the brand has built a robust omni-channel presence and continues to expand through exclusive outlets, curated collaborations, and innovative product drops, aiming to put Indian contemporary fashion on the global map.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

