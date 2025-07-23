LIVE TV
Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!

Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!

Modern medicine performed some of the unusual transplants that will leave you stunned. From drastically changing human faces to transplanting animal organs into people, surgeons have truly gone beyond imagination. Organ transplantation is a surgical procedure where an organ is removed from a donor and placed into the body of a recipient.

Surgeons perform unusual real life transplants
Surgeons perform unusual real life transplants

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: July 23, 2025 14:26:39 IST

Modern medicine performed some of the unusual transplants that will leave you stunned. From drastically changing human faces to transplanting animal organs into people, surgeons have truly gone beyond imagination. Organ transplantation is a surgical procedure where an organ is removed from a donor and placed into the body of a recipient. 

Research into alternatives, like using animal products (xenotransplantation) or bioengineered materials, is progressing. These could help reduce the need for human donations but aren’t yet a full replacement. Even when they become available, high costs might limit access. For now, ensuring access to human cells, tissues, and organs for transplantation remains critical.

Surgeons Revive ‘Dead’ Heart For Infant Transplant 

Duke University surgeons have successfully resuscitated a “dead” heart and transplanted it into a three-month-old baby, miraculously saving the child’s life. Surgeons used “on-table reanimation” technique, a custom-designed machine to revive the donor heart outside the donor’s body. 

Pig Heart Transplant into Human Body

The University of Maryland Medical Center, for a second time, performed a groundbreaking surgery by transplanting a pig heart into a living human, on September 20, 2023. The patient was suffering from end-stage heart disease, pre-existing peripheral vascular disease, and had complications with internal bleeding, making him ineligible for a traditional heart transplant. Surgeons performed experimental xenotransplant surgery. 

World’s First Full Face Transplant

In 2010, Spanish surgeons announced that they had carried out the world’s first full-face transplant. They performed the surgery on a young man who lost his face in an accident, who has difficulties swallowing, breathing, or talking normally following an accident five years ago. A team of 30 experts carried out the 22-hour-long operation. 

Popular Hair Transplant

Hair transplant treatment has gained massive popularity in recent years. Many celebrities have opted for hair transplants to combat balding and to enhance their look. One of the renowned business tycoons who has reportedly undergone hair transplant surgery is Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest person had opted for hair transplant due to losing his hair rapidly. 

These unusual transplants give hope to millions who are waiting for a miracle to happen. And the technology and specified surgeons are helping to transfer every medical innovation to patients in need. 

Tags: elon muskElon Musk Hair Transplantface transplantpig organ transplantunusual organ transplantsxenotransplantation

Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!
Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!

Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!

Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!
Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!
Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!
Dead Heart Revival to Pig Organ Transplant: Top 3 Unusual Real Life Transplants You Should Know!

