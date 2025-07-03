There Is Less Chance Of Sudden Death Among Those Who Have Taken The Corona Vaccine, Reveals New Study

The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, now this claim has been made by doctors of 5 departments of AIIMS on the basis of their own study. According to AIIMS doctors, people who take the vaccine are safer than those who do not take the vaccine. Dr. Rajiv Narang, Professor of the Cardiology Department at AIIMS, Delhi, said in a conversation with us that there is less chance of sudden death among those who have taken the vaccine.

At the same time, Dr. Sanjay Rai, a profiler of community medicine and principal investigator of the Covid vaccine, says that on January 16, 2021, we started making the Covid vaccine, Covishield and we used the vaccine. So far, 32 vaccines have been approved. Vaccines were made using various techniques. The fourth dose is also being given at many places. WHO has talked about giving the vaccine to everyone. The side effects of this vaccine are very less.

Dr Rajiv Narang said that the deaths that are happening in the youth due to sudden cardiac arrest are of two types. One is rhythmic problem, and the other is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Apart from this, classical heart attacks are happening due to ba lood clot.

Not only this, the reason for each death can be different. After the Corona period, social media has become more active due to which things are going viral rapidly, and people have also become aware.

According to the AIIMS study, no deaths have occurred due to the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have a history of the disease in their family have died. Among those who died suddenly, it was found that these people used to smoke and consume alcohol. Smokers were found at number one.

Dr Karan Madan of the Pulmonary Department said that in all the COVID-19 vaccines used, it was not found anywhere that sudden death has happened due to the vaccine. The benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine are enormous.

According to Dr Sudhir Arava, Professor, Department of Pathology, AIIMS, most people died due to lung damage. Most of the deaths of young people who died suddenly have been due to heart disease. We also checked the hearts of all the young people who died suddenly. In the one-year analysis report, we have included about 300 people who died suddenly and had taken the vaccine. In this survey, it was found that there was a problem in the cardiovascular system. Some had ha eart infection. Most of the deaths were due to coronary artery disease. We did an examination of all the body parts. There were many cases in which everything was fine, but still death occurred. Not only this, the autopsy came back negative in the coronavirus case. 50% had a molecular mutation.

While HOD of Haematology Department, Dr Tulika Seth, said in a conversation with us that there is a special clinic for blood clotting here. It is the nature of the vaccine that can cause blood clots. Thrombosis i.e. blood clots also occur among people. During the time of Corona, due to the high infection of its virus, blood clotting was also very high, in which normal medicine did not work to thin the blood. In such a situation, people should still keep getting tests related to it due to genetic problems.

At the same time, Dr. Abhishek Yadav of the Forensic Department said that we analyzed the PM report of pre and post covid dead bodies and found that there is no difference in the number of deaths.

In such a situation, to curb sudden deaths, Dr. Narang has appealed to the people to follow 8 formulas, which can be improved to reduce heart attack or cardiac arrest. These 8 formulas are:-

Smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, psychosocial stress, abdominal obesity, regular exercise and including more fruits and vegetables in the diet.

Apart from this, he said that in some cases it has also been found that the heart of some people has weakened after Covid.

Despite all these claims, AIIMS doctors also say that more information about this will come out in about 1 year because the study is still going on.

