Vitamin D Foods You Should Add to Your Daily Diet

I can’t even tell you how many of us become Vitamin D-deficient by the time we reach our 30s. Despite the hot sunny weather, modern lifestyle, indoor work, pollution, and sun avoidance have led to people not getting enough of it in its natural form. Vitamin D is needed for strong bones, better immunity, and overall well-being. But, day by day, people are depriving themselves of it. However, along with taking in some of the regular sunlight, there are some of the foods that are rich in Vitamin D that one can take to have enough in the body.

Why Is Vitamin D Important?

As I mentioned, it is great for your bones and immunity, plus, it also supports muscle strength and energy levels. So the next time you find your body lacking energy, check for vitamin D levels in your body. You should know that low vitamin D in the body leads to bone pain and weakness, frequent illness from low immunity, fatigue and mood swings, and, more often than not, muscle cramps. Now you understand why this one is super important?

I’ll tell you a few foods from which you can derive Vitamin D without having to start taking it from supplements.

Best Vitamin D Foods to Include in Your Daily Diet

1. Fatty Fish

This one is one of the most natural sources of Vitamin D, and the most popular ones include salmon, tuna, mackerel (Bangda), and sardines (Mathi). Adding fish two to three times a week to your diet ensures the level is balanced. Fish curry, grilled fish, or pan-fried fish are also easy and tasty options that you can consider.

2. Egg Yolks

Eggs are most affordable and widely available for many, and are a very good source of vitamin D, especially the yolk. You can choose free-range or country eggs, which often contain higher vitamin D levels, and enjoy them by boiling, cooking scrambled ones, or as omelettes for breakfast or lunch.

3. Milk and Dairy Products

For vegetarians, milk, curd, and yoghurt are good sources of Vitamin D. And the best part? Many brands in India offer vitamin D-fortified milk that can be used to make tea, coffee, smoothies, etc. So go for it.

4. Mushrooms

I was today-years old when I came to know that while I was enjoying eating mushrooms, they were quietly filling the nutrition gap inside me. It is one of the plant-based sources that is ideal for vegetarians. Mushrooms are exposed to sunlight and UV light, and contain higher levels of vitamin D. You can easily include them in sabzi, curries, stir-fries, or soups.

5. Fortified Breakfast Cereals

Some breakfast cereals that we get in India are fortified with vitamin D and calcium. They are a convenient option for busy mornings. You can pair them with fortified milk to increase vitamin D intake.

6. Cod Liver Oil

Cod liver oil is a concentrated source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. It is often recommended for people with a deficiency, but it should be taken in moderation and ideally after consulting a doctor.

7. Cheese and Butter

Naah! Don’t be too happy. These provide small amounts of Vitamin D, but while they shouldn’t be relied on as the main source, it does no harm to know that these add on to the vitamin D levels in your body.

Sunlight and Vitamin D in India

Did you really think only foods and supplements could be everything you needed? No. Trust me, you also need sunlight. It plays a key role. Exposing your body for a mere 20 minutes, thrice or four times a week help your body to produce natural vitamin D. Early morning or late afternoon sunlight is usually best, as it is not too harsh on the skin.

How Much Vitamin D Do You Need?

Most experts recommend 600-800 IU of vitamin D per day for adults. However, it totally depends on your deficiency levels. And, because no matter how much I emphasize, some may still not be listening to me, supplements are commonly prescribed.

Easy Tips to Increase Vitamin D Levels Naturally

There are a few things you could do, to easily get the Vitamin D that is available naturally:

Spend time outdoors daily

Include eggs or fish in your regular meals

Choose fortified dairy products



Add mushrooms to vegetarian dishes

Take supplements if advised by a doctor

In the West, people go to the beach to get a tan. And, if you, living in India, deprive yourself of it, I’d not know what more to tell you. And because Vitamin D deficiency is so common in India, along with regular sunlight and food, also visit a doctor and get your supplements on time before your bones start to make those cracking sounds. By making small changes to your daily diet and lifestyle, you can naturally improve your vitamin D levels and support long-term wellbeing.

Disclaimer: The information provided on this platform is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional, dermatologist, or nutritionist regarding any health, fitness, or beauty concerns. Individual results may vary.