'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award

'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award

'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 23:33:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 14 (ANI): Acclaimed director Chloe Zhao’s film ‘Hamnet’ captured the Toronto International Film Festival’s highly coveted People’s Choice Award, strengthening its Oscar chances, according to Variety.

In addition, Zhao is the first director to win the award twice, coming after her 2020 victory for “Nomadland.”

Since the Academy expanded the Best Picture field in 2009, TIFF Audience Award winners have become reliable Oscar barometers. Films such as ‘Green Book’ (2018) and ‘Nomadland’ (2020) went on to claim the top prize, while others like ‘The Fabelmans’ (2022) factored heavily into awards season. Only one winner, ‘Where Do We Go Now?’ (2011), failed to secure a best picture nom.

The people’s choice category was created in 1978. Seven recipients won best picture at the Oscars, with five of those victories coming in the past two decades, as reported by Variety.

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ was the first runner-up for the Canadian prize, which was followed by Rian Johnson’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ in the third place spot. The audience prize for documentary went to “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” from Barry Avrich.

The International People’s Choice winner was Park Chan-wook’s South Korean “No Other Choice,” ahead of runner-up “Sentimental Value” from Norwegian director Joachim Trier, as reported by Variety.

The Toronto Film Festival’s 50th edition was one of its starriest in years. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: chloe-zhaohamnetpeoples-choice-awardtoronto-international-film-festival

RELATED News

Kate Hudson recalls getting opportunity to play Penny Lane in 'Almost Famous'
Singer Akon's wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary
'The Witcher' Season 4 trailer shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, show to premiere on this date
"I think you are gross…": Bill Maher slams people who "mocked" Charlie Kirk's death
How This Hollywood Actor Quietly Became the Most Bankable Star

LATEST NEWS

Former Bureaucrat Amit Khare Appointed Secretary To Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
Coexistence of Gujarati and Hindi has significantly expanded national reach of Gujarati children: Amit Shah
Uzbekistan denies reports of returning Afghan military helicopters, calls claims baseless
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Standing in Group A After Defeating Pakistan By 7 Wickets
Government reopens application window for PLI scheme for white goods
Rishabh Pant begins rehabilitation journey at BCCI Centre in Bengaluru
Russia-Ukraine War: Romania Condemns Moscow Drone Breach, Scrambles Jets
Karnataka: JD(S) announces Rs 1 lakh compensation each to families of Hassan accident deceased
Egypt condemns terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award
'Hamnet' wins Toronto Film Festival Audience award

QUICK LINKS