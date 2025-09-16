"It's like the opposite of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible": Leonardo DiCaprio on his role in 'One Battle After Another'

Washington, DC [US], September 16 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio compared his character in the upcoming American action thriller film, ‘One Battle After Another’, written, produced, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, to Tom Cruise’s role in ‘Mission: Impossible’, according to People.

‘One Battle After Another’ is loosely based on the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon.The thriller centres on a group of former revolutionaries who reunite to confront an enemy that has resurfaced after 16 years. DiCaprio leads One Battle After Another as Bob Ferguson, with Regina Hall as Deandra, as per the outlet.

“It’s like the opposite of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible. Bob does everything wrong. And he doesn’t land or stick any of his stunts,” said DiCaprio.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, ‘One Battle After Another’ features a starry supporting cast including Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn.

Del Toro shared earlier that he had been “admiring” DiCaprio’s work for decades before they finally collaborated, as reported by People.

He also said that he ultimately shaped his own performance in the movie around what DiCaprio brought to each scene.

“With Leo, you just let him bring the character, and you just … he’s the story. So for me with Leo, it’s like, work around him and just make sure that we fed the story with my character in it,” del Toro said at the time.

He added, “And Leo is one of those actors that I’ve been admiring for decades, and I never had a chance to work with. So getting this chance to work with him was a great experience and a great opportunity for me, and I hope he feels the same way.”

Regina Hall, who plays Deandra in the movie, said in July that shooting for ‘One Battle After Another’ was an “amazing” experience, calling herself a “big fan” of Anderson, and adding that she “was so excited to be a part of a film that he was making.”

After reading the script, she recalled, “I was incredibly curious: ‘What is this movie?’ … There’s a lot of laughter, strong messaging, humour, wit.”

“The cast, I loved,” raved Hall, praising the ensemble as “an incredible group … I love Leo, Benicio, Sean Penn — Teyana’s amazing,” as quoted by People.

The “genius” of Anderson is that “there’s no part that’s insignificant,” added Regina, continuing, “Even if they have one line, he’s so deliberate in his filmmaking. And I’m really excited for audiences to experience the film,” as per the outlet.

‘One Battle After Another’ will hit theatres on September 26. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)