Michael Caine back to acting? Actor likely to reunite with Vin Diesel for 'The Last Witch Hunter' sequel

Los Angeles [US], September 9 (ANI): Hollywood legend Michael Caine is likely to make a return to acting, eyeing the sequel to ‘The Last Witch Hunter.’

According to Variety, the 92-year-old will share the screen with Vin Diesel for the feature. While a deal is yet to be finalised for Caine, he is expected to reprise his character as Dolan from the 2015 original.

Dolan was a priest who assisted Vin Diesel’s warrior Kaulder in his fight to stop a plague led by a witch queen.

The upcoming sequel is being developed at Lionsgate and Diesel’s own production banner, One Race Films.

‘The Last Witch Hunter’ was released in October 2015, grossing $119 million internationally. It has since grown into a global fan favourite, with audiences discovering and rewatching it across platforms over the past decade.

“That enduring enthusiasm made clear there is an appetite for more stories set in this world. Vin and I have partnered many times over the years, and he is a true force in our industry. I’m thrilled to be reuniting with him as he returns to this iconic role, and excited by how advancements in filmmaking technology now allow us to economically deliver a sequel on an even more ambitious scale,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture group chair Adam Fogelson, as quoted by Variety.

If confirmed, ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ sequel will mark Michael Caine’s first feature after retirement.

In 2023, Caine announced his decision during the promotion of Oliver Parker’s ‘The Great Escaper’ – which follows a World War II veteran who breaks out of his care home for D-Day anniversary.

“The only parts I’m likely to get now are old men, 90-year-old men, maybe 85. And I thought, ‘Well, I might as well leave with all this — I’ve got wonderful reviews. What have I got to do to beat this?” Caine said in an interview, the report stated.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Dark Knight’ actor has maintained a close bond with Vin Diesel over the years. “Vin’s special. I love Vin,” Caine wrote in his memoir.

He referred to Diesel as a “great friend.” (ANI)

