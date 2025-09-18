Paul Walter Hauser joins Austin Abrams in Zach Cregger's 'Resident Evil' reboot
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 20:59:06 IST

Washington DC [US], September 18 (ANI): Actor and comedian Paul Walter Hauser is joining the cast of director Zach Cregger’s new ‘Resident Evil’ movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ace star who appeared in films such as Naked Gun and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will star alongside previously confirmed cast member Austin Abrams in Sony Pictures’ new take on the franchise. The feature hits theatres September 18, 2026, and adapts the popular video game series about an elite task force battling zombies.

Cregger, who had a hit this summer with Warner Bros.’ Weapons, will helm Resident Evil from a script he is co-writing with Shay Hatten. Plot details have not yet been disclosed for the project that hails from Constantin Film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Producers include Robert Kulzer for Constantin Film, Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan for PlayStation Productions. TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown oversees the movie for the studio.

Based on the Capcom video games, the Resident Evil film franchise launched with Sony’s original 2002 feature that starred Milla Jovovich. The movie series has surpassed USD 1.2 billion at the global box office.

Hauser explained why he tends to be choosy about his projects. “I feel way too competitive and way too hungry to eat garnish and pretend it’s a meal,” the actor said about waiting for interesting roles. “I would rather hold out for the right thing. On the day, I’m just going to be all hungry, and then I’m going to look stupid, and then I’m going to feel awkward,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: naked-gunPaul Walter Hauserrobert-kulzerthe-fantastic-four-first-stepszach-cregger

