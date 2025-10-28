LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > HTDS News > For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 28, 2025 18:40:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

New Delhi [India], October 28: A historic and spiritually significant moment has been etched in India’s cultural narrative. For the first time ever, the 14th President of India, Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, along with his wife and daughter, has participated in the collective recitation of the “Namokar Mantra” in a devotional video film.

This landmark moment was showcased during the grand event “Mere Mahavir 2.0 – Mera Namokar”, organized on the auspicious occasion of the 2552nd Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir, held at Plenary Hall Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The video film, titled “Mera Namokar”, has been produced by the Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation. The Foundation’s Directors — Subhash Oswal Jain, Anil Kumar Jain, Rajeev Jain, and Manoj Kumar Jain — shared that upon learning about the project, Hon’ble Kovind expressed a personal desire to be a part of it along with his family.

As a result, for the first time in the nation’s history, a President of India and his family have appeared together in a devotional film, lending their voices to a sacred mantra. The film uniquely presents the sound, meaning, and spiritual significance of the Namokar Mantra in a contemporary yet deeply reverential form.

The audience at Bharat Mandapam was visibly moved as the video played, filling the hall with applause and reverence.

CA Rajeev Jain, who played a key role in conceptualizing and producing the film, explained that the aim was to bring the essence, history, and universal energy of the Namokar Mantra to a global audience in an inspiring cinematic format.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind said:

“It is beyond words to express the joy my family and I felt while being part of this video. Chanting the Namokar Mantra together filled us with a new sense of energy and peace.”

Following the video launch, renowned devotional singer Vicky D. Parekh (Mumbai) mesmerized the gathering with soulful Jain bhajans, turning the entire atmosphere devotional and serene.

In his closing remarks, Shri Manoj Kumar Jain, Director of the Foundation, said:

“The three principles of Lord Mahavir — Ahimsa (non-violence), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and Atma Shuddhi (self-purification) — are the true mantras of life. By following these, we can spread peace and harmony in society.”

He extended heartfelt congratulations to  CA Rajeev Jain, Subhash Oswal Jain, CA Anil Kumar Jain, Pradeep Jain Amisha Jain, and the entire organizing team for the event’s success, especially appreciating Satyabhushan Jain for his pivotal role in the program’s execution. (SGP)

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 6:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

AiNXT Goes Global: The Grand Dubai Launch of ‘VedVani’ – A Human-Like Voice AI Revolution

‘Managing Innovative AI Projects,’ Provides the First Complete Framework to Tackle the 85% Failure Rate in AI Initiatives

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) Registers Robust Q2 And 1HFY26 Performance

Dmodot Founder Abhishek Sharma Featured on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ — Showcasing India’s New Era of Quiet Luxury

Mission Kashmir Turns 25: Ultra Play OTT Celebrates a Timeless Classic

LATEST NEWS

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

‘We’ll Get Somebody New’: Donald Trump Calls Jerome Powell ‘Incompetent,’ Promises New Federal Reserve Leadership Soon

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Lionel Messi Finally Reveals Who Is The GOAT, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, His Name Is….

Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed In Car Shooting, All You Need To Know

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film
For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film
For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film
For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

QUICK LINKS