For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

New Delhi [India], October 28: A historic and spiritually significant moment has been etched in India’s cultural narrative. For the first time ever, the 14th President of India, Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, along with his wife and daughter, has participated in the collective recitation of the “Namokar Mantra” in a devotional video film.

This landmark moment was showcased during the grand event “Mere Mahavir 2.0 – Mera Namokar”, organized on the auspicious occasion of the 2552nd Nirvan Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir, held at Plenary Hall Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The video film, titled “Mera Namokar”, has been produced by the Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation. The Foundation’s Directors — Subhash Oswal Jain, Anil Kumar Jain, Rajeev Jain, and Manoj Kumar Jain — shared that upon learning about the project, Hon’ble Kovind expressed a personal desire to be a part of it along with his family.

As a result, for the first time in the nation’s history, a President of India and his family have appeared together in a devotional film, lending their voices to a sacred mantra. The film uniquely presents the sound, meaning, and spiritual significance of the Namokar Mantra in a contemporary yet deeply reverential form.

The audience at Bharat Mandapam was visibly moved as the video played, filling the hall with applause and reverence.

CA Rajeev Jain, who played a key role in conceptualizing and producing the film, explained that the aim was to bring the essence, history, and universal energy of the Namokar Mantra to a global audience in an inspiring cinematic format.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind said:

“It is beyond words to express the joy my family and I felt while being part of this video. Chanting the Namokar Mantra together filled us with a new sense of energy and peace.”

Following the video launch, renowned devotional singer Vicky D. Parekh (Mumbai) mesmerized the gathering with soulful Jain bhajans, turning the entire atmosphere devotional and serene.

In his closing remarks, Shri Manoj Kumar Jain, Director of the Foundation, said:

“The three principles of Lord Mahavir — Ahimsa (non-violence), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and Atma Shuddhi (self-purification) — are the true mantras of life. By following these, we can spread peace and harmony in society.”

He extended heartfelt congratulations to CA Rajeev Jain, Subhash Oswal Jain, CA Anil Kumar Jain, Pradeep Jain Amisha Jain, and the entire organizing team for the event’s success, especially appreciating Satyabhushan Jain for his pivotal role in the program’s execution. (SGP)

