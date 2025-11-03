LIVE TV
20-Year-Old Student Brutally Gang-Raped In Coimbatore, City In Shock As Police Launch Urgent Investigation

A 20-year-old postgraduate student was allegedly gang-raped by three men near Coimbatore Airport. Police formed seven special teams to track the culprits as political outrage and safety concerns surge across Tamil Nadu.

20-Year-Old Student Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport, Police Launch Massive Hunt (Pc: FreePik Representative)
20-Year-Old Student Allegedly Gang-Raped Near Coimbatore Airport, Police Launch Massive Hunt (Pc: FreePik Representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 3, 2025 15:07:26 IST

Coimbatore has been rocked by a shocking incident: a postgraduate student, 20 years old, was allegedly gang-raped by three men allegedly in the vicinity of the Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday night (November 2, 2025).

The victim was in the company of a friend, in a secluded place near Brindhavan Nagar–SIHS Colony Road around 11 p.m., when the assailants forced their way inside the vehicle in order to conduct extreme assault against the poor woman. 

Apparently, the gang came on a stolen two-wheeler, attacked her boyfriend, and then abducted the young woman who took her to a secluded place and committed the crime in full view. 

This frosty event took the breath of the people there, making women safety in public areas and rural niches where the heinous act took place rather gloomy.

Swift Police Action And Manhunt for Accused

The Coimbatore police acted immediately and in full force against such a serious crime. The injured friend of the victim raised the alarm to the police for a major search operation that was carried out in the early hours of Monday.

This is one important Police Investigation process, which is the constitution of seven specialized teams concentrating on hacking identities and movements of the three suspects.

Several hours later, the police discovered the survivor in the hinterlands and immediately took her to a private hospital for urgent medical attention and counseling.

Her friend is currently admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital due to her injury. Fastest justice for the survivor remains top priority through investigation into all resources possible to deliver the perpetrators before law under relevant sections. Such a rapid response reassures the public and provides firm deterrents against such brutality.

Political Outcry And Rising Safety Concerns

This awful incident has earned sharp Political Condemnation from leaders of all shades of politics. They have spoken of their anger and solidarity with the victim.

Partly because of the incident, opposition leaders are now using it to criticize the present state government and demand accountability and more stringent safety standards for the protection of citizens, especially women, and students. Accusations from organizations such as the All-India Democratic Women’s Association speak to the rising incidents of sexual violence within the city.

Meanwhile, popular voices demand action from both police and government against anti-social activities-things being connected with rampant narcotics sale, as per speculation.

It is the task of systemic change to convert Coimbatore and the rest of Tamil Nadu into safe spaces where citizens-including women-can live without constantly fearing violence and assault. An impatient community awaits immediate arrest and a severe sentence for the guilty.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS