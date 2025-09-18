"200 people affected by disaster in Chamoli…": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the aftermath of the cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people.

The review was conducted from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, following heavy rainfall that battered several parts of the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Dhami provided key updates on the situation, stating that at least 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others are currently missing due to the disaster that struck Chamoli late Wednesday night.

“Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places. Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD…” he said.

Highlighting the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, CM Dhami urged pilgrims to plan their visits as per weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Chief Minister also directed that relief and rescue operations be expedited in the affected areas. He ensured that the necessary relief materials were provided promptly to the affected people. Instructed that blocked roads be reopened on priority.

The Chief Minister ordered the immediate restoration of essential services such as electricity and water supply and asked the district administration to maintain constant monitoring in disaster-affected regions and extend all possible assistance to people.

He further emphasised that all departments remain alert and prepared to handle any emergency.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami reviewed the damage caused by heavy rainfall and the ongoing relief efforts in the Nandnagar Ghat area of Chamoli district, according to the Chief Minister’s Office release.

He spoke over the phone with local representatives and the District Magistrate, issuing necessary directions.

During a morning meeting at his official residence, the Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure the safe evacuation of affected people, accelerate relief operations, provide proper medical treatment to the injured, and distribute essential relief materials.

He added that the situation is being closely monitored, and the Disaster Management Department has been directed to conduct an on-the-ground inspection of the affected area at the earliest.

Meanwhile, around 10 people are feared trapped under debris caused by the sudden cloudburst in Chamoli district. So far, two women and one child have been rescued in injured condition and have been rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in coordination with local police, conducted intensive search and rescue operations after a cloudburst caused extensive damage to houses in the region. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.