5 Lakh Road Accidents, 1.8 Lakh Lives Lost A Year: Modi Govt To Hold High-Level Meet On December 23, Intensifying BIG Traffic Safety Push

India continues to witness an alarming number of road accidents, with nearly five lakh crashes and around 1.8 lakh deaths recorded every year, prompting the Modi government to step up efforts to address the crisis. Concerned over the rising toll, the Centre is set to hold a high-level road safety meeting on December 23, involving multiple ministries, experts and technical institutions.

High-Level Meeting on December 23

The meeting, convened amid a strong push from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), will bring together officials from various central ministries, road safety specialists and representatives from technical bodies. The focus will be on identifying systemic failures and finding technology-driven and policy-level solutions to reduce accidents and fatalities.

Poor Roads, Overspeeding and Delayed Medical Care Under Scanner

Key issues to be discussed include poor road conditions, incomplete infrastructure projects, shoddy engineering, disregard for traffic rules, overspeeding, and delays in providing medical treatment after accidents. Government officials believe that these factors together contribute significantly to the high death rate on Indian roads.

Gadkari Flags ‘Extremely Worrying’ Data in Parliament

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking in Parliament, described the situation as deeply concerning. He said that around 66% of road accident victims belong to the 18–34 age group, highlighting the devastating impact on India’s youth.

“I have to say this with profound grief that road accidents are linked to human behaviour. There is no regard for road safety rules,” Gadkari said, adding that deaths due to road accidents are higher than casualties in wars or even the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overspeeding Alone Claims Nearly 1 Lakh Lives

According to government data, overspeeding accounts for nearly 1 lakh deaths every year, while overall road accidents are rising at 2–3% annually. Despite improvements in road engineering, stricter laws and increased monitoring, Gadkari admitted that accidents and fatalities have not been brought fully under control.

Fog-Related Accidents Add to the Toll

Seasonal hazards have also worsened the situation. On December 16, at least 13 people died in Mathura due to dense fog, while 12 people lost their lives in 20 accidents across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on December 14. Government data shows that 34,262 road accidents were caused by fog in 2022 alone.

Push for Faster Emergency Response and New Technology

The government is now placing strong emphasis on post-accident care. Gadkari revealed that a new plan aims to ensure ambulance services reach accident sites within 10 minutes of receiving information. An IIM study suggests that timely treatment could save nearly 50,000 lives every year.

Meanwhile, officials are also exploring vehicle-based alert systems that can immediately warn nearby vehicles in case of an accident on highways. A pilot project is being planned to test such technology.

MPs Asked to Run Road Safety Campaigns

During Question Hour, Gadkari urged Members of Parliament to run road safety awareness campaigns in their constituencies, stressing that behavioural change is critical. Speaker Om Birla supported the proposal and called for a dedicated discussion on road safety in the next parliamentary session.

‘Rah-Veer’ Scheme to Encourage Good Samaritans

The minister also reminded citizens about the ‘Rah-Veer’ scheme, under which a person who helps an accident victim reach a hospital is rewarded with ₹25,000, aimed at encouraging prompt assistance during emergencies.

With road accident deaths continuing to claim more lives than wars or pandemics, the Modi government’s upcoming brainstorming session signals a renewed attempt to combine policy reforms, technology, enforcement and public participation to tackle one of India’s most persistent public safety challenges.

