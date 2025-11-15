LIVE TV
Home > India > “Accidental Blast,” Says MHA, Nowgam Police Station In J&K Hit By A Massive Explosion; 9 Dead, 32 Injured

Just hours after a massive late-night explosion destroyed Srinagar’s Nowgam Police Station, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement, stating that the tragedy was an “unfortunate accidental incident.” The blast occurred at 11:20 pm on November 14 and resulted in multiple casualties and widespread destruction.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 15, 2025 12:41:01 IST

Just hours after a massive late-night explosion destroyed Srinagar’s Nowgam Police Station, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement, stating that the tragedy was an “unfortunate accidental incident.” The blast occurred at 11:20 pm on November 14 and resulted in multiple casualties and widespread destruction.

In an official statement, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Division (MHA), said the explosion took place inside the police station where investigators had been examining materials linked to a recently busted terror module.

Police cracked the module while probing FIR No. 162/2025, launched after a suspicious poster surfaced. During the investigation, officers recovered a large cache of explosive substances and chemicals, stored in the open area of the police station as per protocol.

For the past two days, multiple agencies have been processing and forwarding the seized material for forensic and chemical examination, following standard operating procedures. Lokhande added that experts were closely supervising the handling of the volatile explosives due to their highly sensitive nature.

9 Dead, 32 Injured In Accidental Blast

According to Lokhande, the powerful blast occurred during routine handling on Friday night, killing 9 people. A total of 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians were injured. All 32 injured individuals were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The explosion caused severe structural damage to the police station and impacted several surrounding buildings as well.

Lokhande emphasized that the exact cause of the accidental detonation remains under investigation, urging the public not to engage in speculation.

“The government stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief and assures all possible support to the injured,” the official stated.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Nowgam Police Station Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Srinagar Today

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 12:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS