Home > India > Nowgam Police Station Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Srinagar Today

Nowgam Police Station Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Srinagar Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Srinagar on Saturday evening, hours after a powerful explosion ripped through the Nowgam Police Station during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Published: November 15, 2025 11:53:12 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive in Srinagar on Saturday evening, hours after a powerful explosion ripped through the Nowgam Police Station during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to officials, the explosion happened while a police team, accompanied by a magistrate and forensic specialists, was inspecting explosive materials connected to the Red Fort blast investigation. These explosives had been seized during the probe into the Faridabad “white-collar terror module,” linked to the November 10 Delhi attack.

The blast was described as sudden and extremely intense, causing significant destruction within the police station premises. Preliminary assessments indicate that the explosives may have detonated accidentally during handling or sampling, though the exact trigger remains under investigation.

Multiple videos of the aftermath have circulated online, and one CCTV clip from a nearby residence captured the precise moment of the explosion, showing the police station being obliterated within seconds.

Omar Abdullah Extends Condolences

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s office expressed profound grief over the tragedy, which resulted in several deaths and left many personnel injured.

In a statement issued on X, the CMO said, “The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic accidental explosion at Nowgam Police Station, which claimed precious lives and left several personnel injured. He has extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of all those injured.”

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 11:53 AM IST
Nowgam Police Station Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Likely To Visit Srinagar Today

