Accommodating The Devotee Rush: Namo Bharat Train Frequency Increased For Kanwar Yatra

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has prepared and made several arrangements to ensure the convenience of travellers and devotees during the Kanwar Yatra in the Holy month of Sawan. This month is specifically dedicated to Lord Shiva, beginning from July 11 and concluding on August 9

The sacred month of Sawan holds immense significance for Hindus, as devotees perform various rituals and traditions to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings

Every year, thousand of devotees joins the Kumbh Yatra, a divine pilgrimage to Haridwar, where they collect holy water from the River Ganga. Pilgrims from Delhi, Meerut, and nearby regions throng to Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra. This sacred journey is a significant ritual to seek spiritual fulfilment and divine blessings

In anticipation of the large number of devotees to enable smooth travel, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced a boost in train services on the Namo Bharat route. NCRTC to increase the frequency of Namo Bharat trains between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South

Beginning from July 11, Trains will run every 10 minutes, down from 15 minutes during peak hours (8 AM to 11 AM and 5 PM to 8 PM). A change in timings has been made to provide convenient travel options for devotees

The Namo Bharat train currently operates on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. The Namo Bharat train service operates over a 55 km section across 11 stations and has already achieved a milestone with over 1.25 crore rides

During the Kanwar Yatra, road traffic from Delhi to Haridwar increases significantly. Entry of heavy vehicles and buses into Meerut is often restricted for some time. In such a scenario, increased frequency of Namo Bharat trains will provide significant relief to the people of Meerut and nearby areas. It is expected that a large number of people from these areas will avail the facility during the Kanwar Yatra

At present, work related to Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro is also in progress in Meerut. NCRTC is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. Efforts are being made to keep both station areas and work sites in Meerut secure during this period. Under traffic management, traffic marshals are being deployed by NCRTC at key locations. Adequate lighting arrangements have also been made at and around all stations

To facilitate a smooth Kanwar Yatra, Potholes and damaged roads have been repaired passing through the Namo Bharat alignment, with the remaining work being prioritized

The NCRTC will provide emergency contact lists to site officials and ensure no construction activities on roads during the yatra, especially in congested areas. Additionally, parking will be restricted near the station premises and construction sites

The NCRTC is collaborating closely with local authorities to ensure devotee safety and provide necessary support

