Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order

Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order

The Centre has ordered the removal of 138 YouTube videos and 83 Instagram posts on the Adani Group after a Delhi court’s defamation order. The I&B Ministry directed Google, Meta, journalists, and media houses to comply within 36 hours.

Centre orders removal of YouTube videos and Instagram posts on Adani Group (Photo: X/@gautam_adani)
Centre orders removal of YouTube videos and Instagram posts on Adani Group (Photo: X/@gautam_adani)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 17, 2025 13:28:45 IST

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has directed the removal of 138 YouTube videos and 83 Instagram posts related to the Adani Group, following a recent court order in a defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises.

The action comes after an ex parte order dated September 6 by a North West Delhi district court, which instructed several journalists and activists including Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskant Das, and Ayush Joshi to delete content deemed defamatory towards the Adani conglomerate.

I&B Notice Extends to Media Houses and Influencers

While the court’s directive applied to specific individuals, the I&B ministry’s September 16 notice widened its scope, asking media platforms, digital creators, and independent journalists to comply. Among those affected are:

  • YouTube Channels: Newslaundry, Abhisar Sharma, Dhruv Rathee, Ravish Kumar Official, The Deshbhakt (Akash Banerjee), Deepak Sharma, Pragya Ka Panna, Ajit Anjum, New Delhi Post, HW News English, Paranjoy Online.

  • Instagram Accounts: Paranjoygt and The Wire (@thewirein).

Interestingly, some flagged posts were not fresh reports or opinion pieces. For instance, one Newslaundry video listed for takedown was merely a subscription appeal that showed a screenshot of an article on the Adani Group.

The ministry’s notice stated:

“The honourable court vide aforementioned order has directed to remove all defamatory materials from their respective articles/social media posts within 5 days of the said order. The publications had failed to take action in the timeframe stipulated by the court order. Accordingly, you are directed to take appropriate action for compliance… within 36 hours.”

Tech Giants Also Notified

Copies of the directive were also sent to Meta Platforms Inc. (Instagram, Facebook) and Google Inc. (YouTube), urging them to ensure compliance.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Court Issues Notices to Journos Abhisar Sharma and Parulekar on Adani Group’s Defamation Plaint

Tags: Adani Group Defamation CaseDhruv RatheeNewslaundry

RELATED News

Clef Music Awards: Top Labels Tips Music, Warner Music, Universal Music, Among Prominent Music Labels to Participate at India’s Largest Music Awards
Gujarat: PM Modi's brother attends fruit distribution program held to celebrate Prime Minister's 75th birthday
Keerthi Sagathia Set to Ignite Divya Raas 2025 with 11 Nights of Electrifying Navratri at Inorbit Mall, Malad
"India is moving steadily towards a developed nation": Vice President Radhakrishnan greets PM Modi on 75th birthday
A Mother’s Blessings, Heeraben-The Heart Of Narendra Modi

LATEST NEWS

Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal
"Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us": SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ayushmann extend heartfelt wishes on PM Modi's 75th birthday
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Samiksha Adhikari Result, What’s Next
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
Sydney Sweeney Stunned By ₹530 Crore Bollywood Offer: Even Hollywood Star Can’t Believe This Paycheck!
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15
Ohtani's no-hit start, 50th homer not enough for Dodgers to stop Phillies
AFCAT Cut Off 2025 OUT: Check AFCAT 2 Cut off Marks & Previous Year Cut offs
This Malayalam Actor To Play PM Modi In Upcoming Biopic ‘Maa Vande’
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order
Adani Group Defamation Case: Govt Directs Removal Of YouTube, Instagram Content After Delhi Court Order

QUICK LINKS