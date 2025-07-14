LIVE TV
Home > India > After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?

After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?

Congress slammed J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha for admitting security lapses in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack after 82 days. The party questioned his delay in taking responsibility and demanded action. The incident killed 26 tourists and led to Operation Sindoor.

Congress attacks J&K LG Manoj Sinha for accepting security lapse in Pahalgam attack after 82 days. 26 killed. Party demands accountability, questions Centre’s silence.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 12:30:59 IST

Tags: Jammu Kashmir newsManoj Sinha newsoperation sindoorpahalgam terror attack

