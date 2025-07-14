After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?

Congress on Monday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Kumar Sinha after he admitted that there was a security lapse in April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that led to killing of 26 innocent tourists and said who is he protecting in Delhi and how many days to be held accountable and resign.

Congress media and publicity department chairperson Pawan Khera shared the interview of LG Sinha where he admitted to security lapses in April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and said that he takes the responsibility.

In a post on X, Khera, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), party’s highest decision making body said, “He (LG Manoj Sinha) finally takes responsibility for ‘Pahalgam’ after 82 days of the attack. In doing so, who is he protecting in Delhi?”

“How many days, weeks, months to also be held accountable and resign or get sacked?” the Congress leader asked.

This is the first time that the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has owned the responsibility of security lapse for April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

At least 26 innocent tourists, including a Nepal citizen, had died in the terror attack.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government carried out Operation Sindoor and targeted nine terror camps located in Pakistan and PoK.

The Congress has been repeatedly questioning the government over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The grand old party had earlier demanded for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP LS Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even INDIA bloc partners has written to Prime Minister Modi demanding the same.