Home > India > Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat Govt Ensures Swift, Sensitive Handling of Victims’ Mortal Remains Post-Identification

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat Govt Ensures Swift, Sensitive Handling of Victims’ Mortal Remains Post-Identification

After the Ahmedabad plane crash, the Gujarat government is ensuring swift, sensitive handling of victims' remains post-identification, with DNA matching and full family support

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 13:53:15 IST

In the wake of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Health Department and district administration, under the guidance of the state government, are expediting the process of identifying victims and handing over their remains to families. DNA sample matching is being carried out with precision and urgency, ensuring accuracy while respecting the emotional weight of the situation.

Verification Process at Civil Hospital

A verification centre has been established at Block D2 in the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, to manage family identification after DNA results arrive.

 Arvind Vijay, Managing Director of Gujarat Informatics Limited and Nodal Officer at the hospital, confirmed that once a family arrives, they are guided through the process before the Postmortem Room is notified to prepare the remains for handover.

Support Teams and Counselling for Families

While families wait, they are seated in a dedicated area and supported by a counsellor, a medical team, and a Public Relations Officer (PRO), who explains the full procedure and necessary documentation.

Once the remains are ready, the family is escorted to receive the body along with all legal documents, including the death certificate, postmortem note, police report, FSL DNA report, and any belongings recovered.

Dedicated Task Forces and Ambulance Support

To handle the process efficiently, the state has mobilized 192 ambulances and 591 personnel, including doctors, assistants, and drivers.

Each family is supported by a team comprising a health worker, senior officer, police, and counsellor from start to finish.

Help Desk and Family Assistance

A help desk has been set up at Kasauti Bhavan of BJ Medical College to assist families with everything from hospital coordination to transport, accommodation, and food.

The state’s administrative machinery has maintained constant contact with affected families, ensuring logistical and emotional support at every step.

