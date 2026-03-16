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Home > India > Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict

Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict

Air India and Air India Express have announced a revised Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East to maintain travel links between India and Gulf countries.

Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East Announced (Image: ANI, file photo)
Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East Announced (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: March 16, 2026 14:51:44 IST

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Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict

Indian carriers Air India and Air India Express have announced a limited but important set of flights connecting India with Gulf countries as travel disruptions continue across the region. The Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule from March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East has become a key update for thousands of passengers trying to travel between India and the Gulf during the current aviation disruptions.

Air India and Air India Express To Operate 48 Flights Between India And Gulf Destinations

According to the airlines, a total of 48 scheduled and special flights will operate between India and several Gulf destinations on March 16. The revised Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East aims to maintain connectivity for passengers even as airspace restrictions and security concerns affect aviation operations in the region.

Reports say that the airlines confirmed that services will continue to important Middle East hubs including Jeddah and Muscat. The announcement noted that 10 flights will operate between Indian cities and Jeddah, while several other flights will connect Muscat with cities in India.

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Air India and Air India Express Flights From Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode And Mangaluru Under Updated Schedule

Under the updated Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East, Air India will operate return services from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will run flights from cities including Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.

Additional services will also link other Indian cities to the Gulf region. Air India Express is expected to operate multiple Muscat services, including flights from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, with additional flights from Kochi as well. These services form part of the broader Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East, which has been designed to support passengers affected by travel disruptions.

Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East May Change

According to reports, Officials said the Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East remains subject to operational conditions and airspace availability. Due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region, flights may take longer routes as airspace over Iran and Iraq remains restricted.

As per reports Airlines have also advised passengers to carefully check their flight status before heading to the airport. The revised Air India & Air India Express Flight Schedule From March 16th, 17th, 18th in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE and Middle East may change at short notice depending on the evolving situation in the region.

Also Read: Who Is Pilot Rohit Reddy? Former BRS MLA Caught With Cocaine During Police Raid At His Moinabad Farmhouse    

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:48 PM IST
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Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict

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Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict
Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict
Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict
Air India & Air India Express Flight Announce New Schedule For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE And Middle East Amid West Asia Conflict

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