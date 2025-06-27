Live Tv
Home > India > ‘Aircraft Cleared After Security Alert,’ Confirms Air India Spokesperson

‘Aircraft Cleared After Security Alert,’ Confirms Air India Spokesperson

Air India faced a security alert on one of its aircraft but cleared it for service after standard checks. Meanwhile, Air India Express flight IX2564 returned mid-flight due to a technical issue. The probe into the June 12 AI-171 crash continues, with successful data extraction from the Black Box and Cockpit Voice Recorder for analysis.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 16:29:19 IST

A non-specific security alert was detected on one of Air India’s aircraft on Friday. The aircraft was cleared for the next flight after standard security procedures, the Air India spokesperson said.

A statement issued by the Air India spokesperson said, “A non-specific security alert was detected on one of our aircraft. Standard security procedures were duly carried out, and the aircraft has been cleared for the next flight. Air India accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Air India Express (a subsidiary of Air India) flight IX2564, operating from Delhi to Jammu, was forced to return to its point of origin after a technical issue was detected mid-flight.

The flight, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, had a scheduled departure time of 10:40 AM but took off at 11:04 AM. It was expected to arrive in Jammu at 12:05 PM. However, the aircraft was diverted back to Delhi, as per Flightradar24.

Confirming the development, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate our Delhi-Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi due to a technical issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.”

These security concerns have come to light following the crash of the London-bound Air India-171 flight in Ahmedabad on June 12, which killed 241 out of 242 passengers and crew members on board.

In a development related to the investigation of the crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have begun the data extraction process for the Black Box and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of AI-171.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the memory module was successfully accessed and its data downloaded at the AAIB Lab. The analysis of CVR and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) data is underway.

These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: EAM Jaishankar Hails All-Party Delegation’s Unity On Global Outreach Against Terrorism

