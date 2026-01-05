LIVE TV
Andhra Pradesh ONGC Oil Well Accident: Major Gas Leak During Repair Works Leads To Massive Fire, Spark Panic In Villages

Andhra Pradesh ONGC Oil Well Accident: Major Gas Leak During Repair Works Leads To Massive Fire, Spark Panic In Villages

Panic gripped Irusumanda village in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema after a major gas leak and fire erupted at an ONGC oil well in Razole. The incident occurred during repair work, triggering a blowout that sent gas and crude oil shooting into the air, engulfing nearby areas in smoke.

A major gas leak occurred at an ONGC oil well in Irusumanda village, Andhra Pradesh (PHOTO: X)
A major gas leak occurred at an ONGC oil well in Irusumanda village, Andhra Pradesh (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 5, 2026 17:08:14 IST

A big gas leak from an ONGC oil well sent people in Irusumanda village, Konaseema, into a panic. The well sits in the Razole area, and the trouble started when workers were fixing it with a workover rig.

The well had stopped production for a bit, so the team was doing repairs. That’s when things went sideways a sudden blowout launched a huge mix of gas and crude oil straight into the air.

It didn’t take long for the gas to catch fire. Flames burst out at the site, and everyone locals and officials freaked out. Thick clouds of gas and smoke rolled over Irusumanda and nearby areas, covering everything like a heavy fog.

Authorities blasted warnings over loudspeakers, telling people in three nearby villages to stay away from anything electric. 

Panchayat leaders and local officials told everyone to get out right away.

ONGC teams rushed in to tackle the leak and fight the fire. Police set up barricades and kept a close eye on everything, rolling out emergency plans to keep folks safe.

Right now, top district officials and ONGC staff are still at the site, watching things closely.

ONGC runs a big operation in the Krishna Godavari delta basin, right in East Godavari district and nearby areas of Andhra Pradesh. 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 4:36 PM IST
QUICK LINKS