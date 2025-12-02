LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity Imran Khan England cricket legend Robin Smith f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bihar vs maharashtra balochistan Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > India > Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

A 25-year-old daughter of an Andhra Pradesh IAS officer died by suicide at her parents’ home in Guntur. While her family alleges dowry harassment by in-laws, her husband claims her parents pressured her to leave him. Police have registered a case under dowry-related provisions and launched an investigation.

The woman’s body was found in the bathroom of her parent’s house (PHOTO: REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
The woman’s body was found in the bathroom of her parent’s house (PHOTO: REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 2, 2025 18:18:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

A 25-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadres allegedly took her own life at the home of her parents at Guntur district on Sunday night, police claimed on Tuesday, December 2. 

Murali Krishna, DSP, Mangalagiri, said her body was discovered in the bathroom at about midnight.

Daughter of Andhra IAS Officer Dies by Suicide in Guntur

Although parents of the deceased claimed that she had taken her own life because of harassment by her in-laws on payment of dowry, her husband had filed a complaint with the police at Nandyal district, stating that she could have killed herself because her parents were compelling her to abandon him and elope with another man.

The DSP said that when her mother gave a complaint, the case about a suicide was registered under Section 80 (a section that concerns dowry deaths).

As the police officer reports, the deceased and her husband who is a resident of the same village in Nandyal district were in relationship over the past two years.

Andhra Police Investigates Dowry Angle

They married at the Mahanandi temple on the 5th of March, and reported to their respective parents on the 7th of March. Mahanandi later registered their marriage. 

Nonetheless, the deceased is said to have approached her parents over the phone three months after the marriage and informed them that she was being severely harassed by her husband, which the DSP said was the content of the complaint.

Two months ago, her parents took her to their home, with the help of the local police, after she kept on distressing her parents. She has been living with her parents since that time.

However, she was discovered dead in her bathroom on Sunday night. Upon getting the news, the Mangalagiri police hurried to the scene and moved the body to AIIMS, Mangalagiri to do a post-mortem, and the DSP said that an inquiry is being conducted.

Father accuses her husband of cheating her daughter

In an interview with the reporters in the hospital, her father accused her husband of cheating her daughter by telling her he had a job and forcing her to get registered in the Mahanandi marriage.

He assured them that they would conduct a decent ceremony whereby the elders were involved and persuaded us to accompany her with him. Shortly afterwards, he started to demand more dowry and threatened her, he said.

The husband however went to Nandyal police on Monday and made a representation demanding that a thorough investigation be done into the mysterious death of his wife. To him, the deceased was forcefully taken by her parents to their home because they did not approve her marriage.

She made a number of calls expressing distress. Her family was influencing her and mentally harassing her to quit me and accept another marriage. This unremitting pressure drove her into a very weak condition, he said.

He also claimed that she was pregnant. They never even thought that she was pregnant. It is not a case of suicide but murder. They are manipulating the case with their influence; they want the case to be fairly investigated, he said.

ALSO READ:  Did The 19-Minute MMS Video Girl Commit Suicide After Getting Brutally Trolled? New Video Sends Shocker But Here’s The Truth

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 6:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Andhra Pradeshhyderabadiaslatest india news

RELATED News

Did The 19-Minute MMS Video Girl Commit Suicide After Getting Brutally Trolled? New Video Sends Shocker But Here’s The Truth

Maharashtra Shocker: Nanded Man Killed by Girlfriend’s Family, Was Earlier Seen Joyfully Dancing With Her Father in Old Video

Is Smriti Mandhana Now Getting Married To Palash Muchhal On December 7 After First Indefinitely Postponing It Amid Cheating Allegations? Here’s The Truth Behind Wild Rumours

Mumbai To Witness Dry Days: Here Are the Dates Announced In Mumbai And Other States For December

19-Minute Instagram ‘Leaked MMS’ Still Trending: Here’s How Things Unfolded – Timeline

LATEST NEWS

Ravindra Jadeja to lead RR, KL Rahul Likely for KKR, know predicted IPL 2026 captains for MI, CSK, RCB, SRH, LSG, PBKS, GT, DC

Bengaluru Bomb Threat: Airport, Malls Get Emails From ‘Jaish-e-Mohammed’, Here’s What We Know

Imran Khan Is Alive, Confirms Former Pakistan PM’s Sister After Meeting Him In Jail Amid His Death Rumours

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

Resset Launches RERA-Approved Project ‘Evara’, An Uber-Luxury Residential Landmark in South Bopal

10 Daily Habits Successful People Never Skip, Check The Secret Morning-To-Night Discipline Here

Is Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar out of legal trouble? CBFC Cuts Violence, Orders Name Change, But Here’s What Supreme Court Said…

KLM Axiva Unveils Thirteenth Secured NCD Public Offering

England Cricket Legend Robin Smith Passes Away At 62 In The Middle Of Ashes 2025

Imran Khan News: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister To Meet Him In Jail After Recent Death Rumours

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

QUICK LINKS