Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: IAS Officer’s 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead, Parents Claim Dowry Harassment As Suicide Rumours Surface But Husband Makes Shocking Claim

A 25-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadres allegedly took her own life at the home of her parents at Guntur district on Sunday night, police claimed on Tuesday, December 2.

Murali Krishna, DSP, Mangalagiri, said her body was discovered in the bathroom at about midnight.

Daughter of Andhra IAS Officer Dies by Suicide in Guntur

Although parents of the deceased claimed that she had taken her own life because of harassment by her in-laws on payment of dowry, her husband had filed a complaint with the police at Nandyal district, stating that she could have killed herself because her parents were compelling her to abandon him and elope with another man.

The DSP said that when her mother gave a complaint, the case about a suicide was registered under Section 80 (a section that concerns dowry deaths).

As the police officer reports, the deceased and her husband who is a resident of the same village in Nandyal district were in relationship over the past two years.

Andhra Police Investigates Dowry Angle

They married at the Mahanandi temple on the 5th of March, and reported to their respective parents on the 7th of March. Mahanandi later registered their marriage.

Nonetheless, the deceased is said to have approached her parents over the phone three months after the marriage and informed them that she was being severely harassed by her husband, which the DSP said was the content of the complaint.

Two months ago, her parents took her to their home, with the help of the local police, after she kept on distressing her parents. She has been living with her parents since that time.

However, she was discovered dead in her bathroom on Sunday night. Upon getting the news, the Mangalagiri police hurried to the scene and moved the body to AIIMS, Mangalagiri to do a post-mortem, and the DSP said that an inquiry is being conducted.

Father accuses her husband of cheating her daughter

In an interview with the reporters in the hospital, her father accused her husband of cheating her daughter by telling her he had a job and forcing her to get registered in the Mahanandi marriage.

He assured them that they would conduct a decent ceremony whereby the elders were involved and persuaded us to accompany her with him. Shortly afterwards, he started to demand more dowry and threatened her, he said.

The husband however went to Nandyal police on Monday and made a representation demanding that a thorough investigation be done into the mysterious death of his wife. To him, the deceased was forcefully taken by her parents to their home because they did not approve her marriage.

She made a number of calls expressing distress. Her family was influencing her and mentally harassing her to quit me and accept another marriage. This unremitting pressure drove her into a very weak condition, he said.

He also claimed that she was pregnant. They never even thought that she was pregnant. It is not a case of suicide but murder. They are manipulating the case with their influence; they want the case to be fairly investigated, he said.

