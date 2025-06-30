Live Tv
Home > India > Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka

Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka

A woman in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, along with her lover, allegedly killed her husband and dumped his body 30 km away to avoid suspicion. Police arrested the duo after chilli powder stains and call records led to a confession.

Wife Uses Chilli powder as weapon to kill her husband in Karnataka

Last Updated: June 30, 2025 14:47:36 IST

Another husband murdered, but this time in Karnataka. The state police in Tumakuru district have arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body 30 kilometres away to evade suspicion.

The crime took place on June 24 in Kadashettihalli village of Tiptur taluk. The victim, 50-year-old Shankaramurthy, reportedly lived alone at a farmhouse. His wife, Sumangala, worked as a cook at a girls’ hostel in Tiptur. Police said Sumangala and her lover, Nagaraju, a resident of Karadalusante village, conspired to kill Shankaramurthy because he opposed their relationship.

Murder Plan Involved Chilli Powder and Blunt Weapon

According to investigators, Sumangala allegedly threw chilli powder into her husband’s eyes and struck him with a club. She then pressed her foot on his neck to suffocate him.

After confirming his death, she and Nagaraju stuffed his body into a gunny sack and travelled about 30 kilometres to Turuvekere taluk, where they dumped the body in a farm well. Police launched an investigation after the victim was reported missing. 

Chilli Powder Traces Detected 

Police first registered a missing complaint after family members reported Shankaramurthy’s absence. While inspecting the farmhouse, they discovered traces of chilli powder and signs of struggle on the bedding.

The evidence led to suspicion of foul play. Investigators then interrogated Sumangala and examined her call records. Under questioning, she confessed to the crime. The police have now registered a case under relevant sections and are continuing their investigation.

Recent Murders Involving Spouses Spark Attention

This incident follows similar murder cases recently reported in other Indian states. In Telangana, a 23-year-old woman allegedly killed her 32-year-old husband weeks after their wedding, with help from her lover and six others. CCTV footage confirmed the husband’s last sighting with acquaintances before his body was discovered in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. In another case from Meghalaya, a newlywed couple from Indore went missing in May. Days later, the husband’s body was recovered from a gorge, and the wife surrendered in Uttar Pradesh. Investigators found she had plotted the murder with her lover.



