Home > India > Assam: Citizens’ Meet in Sivasagar Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Rising Tensions

Assam: Citizens’ Meet in Sivasagar Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Rising Tensions

A citizens' meet in Assam’s Sivasagar, held amid rising communal tensions, drew mixed reactions. While Bir Lachit Sena leader Chaliha accused it of political bias, organizers denied the claim. Resolutions condemned inflammatory remarks, urged unity, and opposed land sales to non-indigenous people.

Representatives of various national and community-based organizations participated in the meeting held in Assam
Representatives of various national and community-based organizations participated in the meeting held in Assam

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Published: August 8, 2025 21:01:00 IST

A citizens’ meet was convened in the Sivasagar district of Assam on Friday, August 8. This has been convened amid the growing communal tensions in the region. The meeting, organized by the youth of Sivasagar, witnessed participation from conscious citizens as well as representatives of various national and community-based organizations.

Assam pressure group Bir Lachit Sena leader Shringkhal Chaliha delivered a speech that drew mixed reactions from a section of attendees. Chaliha has addressed political bias in the gathering and remarked that the event had turned into a political meeting rather than a neutral citizens’ forum. Chaliha announced that a separate citizens’ meeting would be organized in the future under the leadership of Sivasagar’s senior residents.

No Political Party Favored In the Meeting, say Leaders

Reacting to his remarks, meeting organizer Ankuron Phukan dismissed Chaliha’s allegations, asserting that the event did not favor any political party. “If we have shown bias, it is only towards indigenous Assamese,” Phukan said.

Some of the speakers spoke about the syncretic traditions of the state. 

Later in the session, several speakers appealed for preserving Sivasagar’s centuries-old unity and harmony. The meeting passed a series of resolutions, including a warning against delivering inflammatory speeches in the future. The forum condemned statements made by Chitu Boruah, Shringkhal Chaliha, and Yunus Tamuli regarding the ‘Miya’ issue and resolved not to allow such provocative remarks at subsequent gatherings.

The meeting also criticized Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s reported statement that the anti-Miya agitation in Sivasagar was taking place under his patronage. Another resolution urged indigenous people across Assam not to sell land to non-indigenous individuals.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail By Jharkhand Court Over 2018 Remarks Against Amit Shah

Tags: assamSivasagar

Assam: Citizens' Meet in Sivasagar Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Rising Tensions

