‘Baal Kheech Kheech Ke Maara’: Tej Pratap Yadav’s Estranged Wife Aishwarya Rai Once Accused Mother-In-Law Rabri Devi Of Assault- Watch!

In 2019, Aishwarya Rai, then daughter-in-law of RJD party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, at the time, alleged that she was beaten by her mother-in-law Rabri Devi who pulled her hair.

She also claimed that the latter took her mobile phone and kicked her out of the house. The case was revealed when Rai, then wife of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was caught crying outside the house of Yadav.

When Aishwarya Rai Accused Rabri Devi of Beating Her

When Rai heard about the incident, father Rai and RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, mother of Rai Purnima Rai and small siblings that lived in the neighbourhood rushed to the scene.

When Aishwarya addressed the media on the incident, he told the media that he was watching TV in his room on the 3rd floor when he received a message on his mobile phone stating that the supporters of Tej Pratap Yadav had pasted posters around the Patna University campus that contained obscene statements against him and his parents.

“Rabri Devi beat me badly and then threw me out of the house” – Lalu’s former daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai [2019] She broke down in tears pic.twitter.com/cXr3ep7Tro https://t.co/mPpeAflFvN — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 16, 2025

She went on to add, I ran down the stair and told my mother-in-law that it was abhorrent to my reputation publicly, but that I could not have my parents dragged into all this. Rai told her story and revealed that her protest was received with anger.

She replied, “She had gone into a frenzy and started beating me and together with her female security guard attacked me physically. I fell on my head, knees, feet, pulled by my hair, denied the chance to wear my sandal and a shawl to keep me warm before being pushed out of the bungalow.

Aishwarya even said, they have stolen away my mobile phone too since I had captured some video recordings of their bad behaviour. They have to be holding on to it so as to cover the traces of crime committed. The feud between the couple is not recent and Rai had already filed a divorce half a year after they were married in May of 2018.

Although her parents were angry with the turn of events, they justified that the whole Yadav family ought to be behind bars. They also reported that they initially believed that there was something wrong only with their son-in-law and that the family members will help get him back to track but with the occurrence of such incidences they believe that the entire family is against their daughter.

They further opined that this is not the first instance when Rai is forced out of her home. In the past, she had been kicked out during a rainy day. According to them, they believe that the Yadav family is enjoying mistreating the Rai family scion in an inhuman manner.

Tej Pratap–Aishwarya Marriage Crumbles

In September 2019, Rai was located outside the house and expressed that the family had misbehaved with her. But she had returned to the house following a melodramatic confrontation that took several hours. Her father Chandrika Rai however insisted that this time around things have gone too far and have now hit the point of no return.

He also said that they have used the police to file the FIR against Rabri Devi. He also stated that they will not make any effort that are not going to entertain effort of the other side towards any possible reconciliation even as he says that they have done all they can to save the marriage of their daughter but they have all gone into the drain.



In an interview with the media over the incident, Mahila Thana SHO Arti Kumari Jaiswal stated that the girl appears to be in shock and they are seeking to talk to her and awaiting her to settle down in order to document her statement. It was also mentioned by her that she would take additional action according to the FIR.

Nearly immediately of the event, young men who said they were the supporters of Tej Pratap Yadav demonstrated in front of the house of Chandrika Rai and claimed that he was exploiting his daughter against Tej Pratap.

They further added that he was working to cast an ill light on the image of Tej Pratap since the Rai family had failed to get what was required out of the marriage. Chandrika Rai, in her response to the protests, said, I will give Lalu Prasad my aukaat (worth). Without my support, he would not have been what he is. I will struggle with these individuals both in the social and political spheres.

