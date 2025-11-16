LIVE TV
Home > India > RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

Amid rising tension within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Sadhu Yadav, brother of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, urged the party to introspect after Rohini Acharya announced her exit from politics. He criticised leaders who claimed top posts without public support and said the RJD’s declining performance required serious reflection.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 16, 2025 15:28:48 IST

RJD Crisis! Rohini Acharya’s Mama Calls For Serious Introspection After Her Exit from Politics, Says ‘Tejashwi Is Defaming Lalu Yadav’s Name’

Amid rising tension inside the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s brother, Sadhu Yadav, issued sharp remarks after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced her decision to quit politics and distance herself from the family.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, he said the situation needed “thoughtful reflection and deliberation.” His comments came at a time when the RJD is facing serious dissatisfaction within the party ranks and dealing with a disappointing outcome in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

‘People Never Said It’: Sadhu Yadav Criticises Leadership Claims in RJD

Sadhu Yadav took a subtle dig at some RJD leaders while speaking about the party’s internal situation. He said, “No one should act overconfident or self-proclaimed. Some were saying, ‘I will become the Chief Minister,’ others were saying, ‘I will become the Deputy CM.’ They made these claims on their own, but the public never said they would make them Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister. The people never said it; they themselves kept declaring it.” His remarks highlighted the leadership confusion that surfaced during the election period.

Addressing the RJD’s weak performance in the state polls, Sadhu Yadav expressed concern over the party’s slipping position. He said, “The RJD’s performance has deteriorated. This is not acceptable. It needs to be understood and reflected upon. There is a need to think carefully and make improvements.” His statements pointed to the need for internal restructuring and raised questions about the party’s strategy for reconnecting with its voter base after the electoral setback that reduced its influence in several constituencies.

Sadhu Yadav also commented on the larger political situation in Bihar after the Assembly results. He said, “This is a matter for strengthening democracy. Somewhere along the line, democracy appears weak and not strong enough.” His remarks indicated his concern about the current political environment and suggested the need for stronger democratic decision-making within parties. His observations came when multiple parties in Bihar are assessing their performance and preparing for future political challenges in the state.

Subhash Yadav Reacts to Rohini Acharya’s Exit From Politics

Reacting to the news of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya quitting politics and distancing herself from her family, Subhash Yadav, brother of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, expressed strong views.

He said, “If such talk is happening within Lalu Yadav’s family, that they will get you killed, it is very shameful. Listening to outsiders and forgetting your own family is completely wrong. Giving everything to Tejashwi Yadav doesn’t mean he can do anything he wants. Tejashwi is defaming Lalu Yadav’s name.” His comments added further pressure on the party, which is already facing internal discontent.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 3:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS