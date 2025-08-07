LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details

Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details

The lawyers advertising their legal services on the social media have received a “notice of caution” from the Bar Council of Delhi, according to PTI.

Representational photo (Photo credit- Shutterstock)
Representational photo (Photo credit- Shutterstock)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 7, 2025 17:14:29 IST

The lawyers advertising their legal services on the social media have received a “notice of caution” from the Bar Council of Delhi, according to PTI. The notice by the Bar Council of Delhi reads that many lawyers are indulging in posting contents and videos to solicit work by way of advertisement. As per the notice, it is being done either directly or indirectly through circulars advertising personal interactions, interviews, producing their photographs to publish in connection with the cases, etc. “In the age of internet and digital media, there has been a steep rise in the self-styled legal influencers, which has in fact compounded the issue,” the notice signed by the council chairman Surya Prakash Khatri said.

Warning issued to the advocates under this section

According to the notice, a warning has been issued to the advocates who were active on social media to remove their content or face action under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961. 

What is the Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961?

According to an Indiakanoon.org website, if on receipt of a complaint or otherwise a State Bar Council has reason to believe that any advocate on its roll has been guilty of professional or other misconduct, it shall refer the case for disposal to its disciplinary committee.

What is the Bar Council of Delhi?

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) is a statutory body. It regulates and represents lawyers practicing in Delhi and was established under the Advocates Act, 1961. The responsibility of BCD is for enrolling the advocates, maintaining their roll, and overseeing professional conduct. A role in legal aid, law reform and promoting legal education is also played by the BCD.

Also read: Advocates Amendment Bill: BCI Calls For Lawyers To Resume Work Following ‘Constructive’ Talks With Law Minister

Tags: bar council of delhi chairman

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Issues Big Statement After ‘Vote Theft’ Claim, Says ‘Let The Nation’s Culprits Hear This…’
Who Is Manipur’s Adaso Kapesa? First Woman Officer In Special Protection Group (SPG), Who Made History Guarding PM Modi In UK
Breaking: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed In Delhi Over Parking Dispute Near Delhi’s Nizamuddin
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details
Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details
Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details
Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?