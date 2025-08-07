Bar Council Of Delhi Issues Notice To The Lawyers For This Reason, Check Details

The lawyers advertising their legal services on the social media have received a “notice of caution” from the Bar Council of Delhi, according to PTI. The notice by the Bar Council of Delhi reads that many lawyers are indulging in posting contents and videos to solicit work by way of advertisement. As per the notice, it is being done either directly or indirectly through circulars advertising personal interactions, interviews, producing their photographs to publish in connection with the cases, etc. “In the age of internet and digital media, there has been a steep rise in the self-styled legal influencers, which has in fact compounded the issue,” the notice signed by the council chairman Surya Prakash Khatri said.

Warning issued to the advocates under this section

According to the notice, a warning has been issued to the advocates who were active on social media to remove their content or face action under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

What is the Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961?

According to an Indiakanoon.org website, if on receipt of a complaint or otherwise a State Bar Council has reason to believe that any advocate on its roll has been guilty of professional or other misconduct, it shall refer the case for disposal to its disciplinary committee.

What is the Bar Council of Delhi?

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) is a statutory body. It regulates and represents lawyers practicing in Delhi and was established under the Advocates Act, 1961. The responsibility of BCD is for enrolling the advocates, maintaining their roll, and overseeing professional conduct. A role in legal aid, law reform and promoting legal education is also played by the BCD.

