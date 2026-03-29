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Home > India News > Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide

Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide

A tragic incident in Bengaluru’s Attibele area left two dead and two critically injured after a family attempted suicide amid alleged financial distress.

Bengaluru Man Slits Throat of Mother Sister And Nephew
Bengaluru Man Slits Throat of Mother Sister And Nephew

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 29, 2026 18:12:53 IST

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Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide

BENGALURU CRIME: In Bengaluru, two critically injured and two dead, police said, four members of a family tried to commit suicide. Asha (55) and her daughter Varshitha (34) died on the spot.

Varshitha had a brother Mohan Gowda (32), who was seriously injured and is in a private hospital that is receiving treatment. Varshitha had a son of 11 years old who was also seriously wounded.

Bengaluru: Two Dead, Two Critical After Alleged Debt-Driven Attack and Suicide Attempt in Attibele

Police say that a supposed debt crisis caused Mohan to slit the throats of his mother, sister and nephew prior to attempting to commit suicide.

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According to a report by The Times of India, the incident occurred in Mallenahalli in Attibele in Anekal taluk (between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on Saturday (March 28)). It was revealed when the family filmed a video saying that they had got into a monetary debt that made them resort to the extreme measure.

Debt Crisis Turns Deadly

The video was forwarded to family members. Relatives ran to the house after being given the video. With the doors locked on the inside, they used the back door to access the house to discover the four family members in the house. Law enforcement was also notified and arrived at the scene.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakanth MV indicated that the initial probe pointed towards the incident being caused by heavy financial debt. Mohan has been reported to have been engaged in chit fund businesses of between 5 lakh to 1 crore.

Police claimed that he was also conducting seasonal chit schemes regarding meat during the Ugadi festival and firecrackers during the Diwali festival. 

Also, more investigations as cited by a reputed publication indicated that Varshitha had suffered a brain tumour more than a year and a half ago and was said to be in critical condition. The family had also accumulated large debt to pay her treatment.

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Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide

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Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide
Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide
Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide
Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide

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