Home > India > Bengaluru Metro Set for Massive Expansion as Airport Line and Pink Line Near Completion: Check Routes & Timeline

Bengaluru Metro Set for Massive Expansion as Airport Line and Pink Line Near Completion: Check Routes & Timeline

Bengaluru Metro is set for major expansion between 2026–27 with the Pink Line and Airport Line leading new corridors, nearly doubling the network and easing traffic congestion across the city.

credits- canva modified

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 24, 2025 16:23:38 IST

Bengaluru Metro Set for Massive Expansion as Airport Line and Pink Line Near Completion: Check Routes & Timeline

Bengaluru’s metro system is due for a substantial enlargement, as an opening of various new corridors is planned between 2026 and 2027. The project that is broken down into different phases will make Namma Metro’s operational length almost twice. Hence, greatly facilitates the movement of people and relieves the city center of car congestion.

Government Outlines Metro Expansion Roadmap

On the very day of December 24, 2025, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, provided a comprehensive report on the progress of Namma Metro after the visit to the project site along with the officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). He mentioned that 96 km of metro lines are functioning in Bengaluru today, and he noted the new metro line’s success, which earned the title of Yellow Line for recording a daily passenger count of about 100,000 and communicating at the same time nearly 30% less road traffic in its area.

Shivakumar said 41 km of new metro lines will become operational in 2026, followed by another 38 km, including the airport line, by December 2027. This will expand the metro network to around 175 km.

 

Pink Line to Open in Phases

The Pink Line, an arterial route that runs from south to north, is scheduled to be completed in phases over the course of 2026. The above-ground route from Kalena Agrahara to Taverekere, which spans 7.5 km, is expected to be completed by May 2026. The underground route from Dairy Circle to Nagawara, stretching 13.76 km, should be completed by December 2026. When this line opens, the Pink Line metro route shall provide an essential connection between major residential tracts and major employment hubs.

 

The airport lines and the Blue Line will be linked

The airport corridor will be a part of the second phase, while Phase 2B will be opened by 2027. The target date regarding the 27 km stretch from Hebbal to Kempegowda International Airport will be June 2027, and for the remaining 11 km from Hebbal to Krishnarajapura, the target date will be December 2027. Additionally, the second Phase of the Blue Line section that comprises a distance of 19.75 km from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapura will be ready by December 2026.

“Increasing Network and their plans”

 

With more people

In addition to these, the Bangalore Metro will now cover over 137 km by the end of 2026 and 175 km by the end of 2027. Moreover, the government has already announced that it can extend its services to areas such as Tavarekere, Hosakote, Bidadi, and Nelamangala, making Bangalore’s transport system even more integrated.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 4:23 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Bengaluru Airport Line metroBengaluru Metro expansionBengaluru metro network lengthBengaluru public transportBMRCL metro updatemetro expansion 2026 2027Namma Metro new linesNamma Metro routes timelinePink Line Bengaluru

