Home > India > Bengaluru PG Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman Robbed, Molested In Daylight Attack

Bengaluru PG Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman Robbed, Molested In Daylight Attack

Bengaluru police are investigating after a 30-year-old BESCOM engineer was robbed and molested at knifepoint inside her PG in Judicial Layout on August 11. The accused fled with her phones and valuables; authorities are working to identify and arrest him.

Bengaluru woman bravely escapes knifepoint attack inside PG; police hunt for the accused.
Bengaluru woman bravely escapes knifepoint attack inside PG; police hunt for the accused.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 14, 2025 09:24:25 IST

A 30-year-old female assistant engineer of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) went through a nightmarish experience when she was apparently robbed and molested at gunpoint within her paying guest (PG) quarters in Judicial Layout on August 11.

The survivor, police said, had only been at the PG for 15 days. She came home from work at about 3 pm when a person knocked on her door. Thinking it was another resident, she opened it but was met by a stranger brandishing a knife.

The accused reportedly put the knife to her neck, demanded her gold bangle and molested her, threatening to kill her if she opposed him. When she tried to pull off the bangle, he reportedly demanded money. The woman nodded towards money in her vanity bag on the bed.

At a moment of bravery, she ran into the bathroom, locked it, and raised an alarm when the accused was not looking. The man made off with her two mobile phones before neighbours had arrived.

“We are leaving no stones unturned to trace and catch the suspect and recover the robbed items,” a police official told. Police have filed a case at Yelahanka police station. They are checking through CCTV footage in the locality to identify the accused. 

Locals in the area have called for enhanced security and background checks for all staff and visitors to such establishments.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru College Student Raped By PG Owner, Cop Nabs Accused

Tags: Bengaluru molestation caseBengaluru woman molested

