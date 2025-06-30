Bengaluru Woman Killed And Thrown In Garbage Truck, Cops Arrest Assamese Man

The Bengaluru City police have arrested an Assamese man in his thirties who had murdered his Live-in partner and disposed of her body inside a garbage truck in the city.

The accused had been identified as Mohammed Shamshuddin, while the victim, Pushpa alias Asha, both of them resident at a rented house in Hulimavu in Southeast Bengaluru.

The cops learnt from the house owner that they rented the house, claiming they were a married couple.

On Sunday night, garbage truck workers spotted hair popping out of a gunny bag in the garbage truck, and when they examined the bag, to their shock, they found a body of woman.

They immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot, but were unable to identify the victim. They circulated the photos of the woman in their police WhatsApp groups to identify her while analysing CCTV cameras near the parked garbage truck.

The cops stumbled on footage where they see a man coming on a two-wheeler and dumping a heavy gunny bag into the garbage truck and fleeing the spot.

After the police identified the accused with the help of other CCTV footage, they found him absconding. Teams were formed by the Chennamannekere Achchukattu police, who managed to secure him the same night.

Accused Shamshuddin confessed to his crime, stating that he had killed his Live-in partner in a fit of rage after they had a blown quarrel on Sunday night.

He had strangled Pushpa and killed her, after which he packed her body in a gunny bag, carried the bag on his two-wheeler, and managed to dump it in a garbage truck.

According to the police, the accused is a married man and his wife and two children stay in Assam. Victim Pushpa alias Asha was also married and had her two children. However, her husband had passed away.

The police also said the accused and the victim worked for contractual jobs with an e-commerce portal which offered house cleaning chores among others.

The two had a relationship with each other and had moved into the rented house around four months ago, the police said.

The CK Achchukattu Police have taken up a case of murder and are further investigating.

