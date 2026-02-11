LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called by central trade unions and farmers’ groups to protest against government policies, including the new labour codes that replaced 29 old laws. Unions say the changes weaken workers’ rights and job security.

Bharat Bandh on February 12 (Image: AI generated)
Bharat Bandh on February 12 (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 11, 2026 17:44:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

There is a call for Bharat Bandh on February 12, 2026. Many  people are worried about how it will affect their daily activities and most importantly bank services. The nationwide strike has been called by central trade unions and farmers’ organisations to protest against several government policies which includes the new labour codes that replaced 29 old labour laws. The unions say the changes weaken workers’ rights and job security. 

Due to the Bharat Bandh, public sector banks and many other services are likely to see disruption on Thursday, February 12. According to reports, major bank employee unions, which include the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), have joined the strike call along with 10 central trade union groups. These unions have urged members to join the nationwide protest.

Will banks remain open on Bharat Bandh?

The short answer to the question of will banks be open on February 12  is yes. The banks are expected to remain open because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not declared February 12 as an official bank holiday. That means SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda, ICICI and other bank branches are scheduled to open as per normal working days.

You Might Be Interested In

However, several banks have warned customers that services could be affected. In a communication to the stock exchange, Bank of Baroda said it was taking steps to keep operations smooth, but added that “in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches and offices may be affected.” 

Similarly, the State Bank of India (SBI) issued a notice saying that services may be impacted to a limited extent during the strike. Customers are being advised to complete any important banking work before the Bharat Bandh day, just in case there are delays.

Digital Services Likely Normal on Bharat bandh

Even though bank branches are open, people may face delays in some daily services. Things like cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances and in-branch requests could take longer than usual if staff participate in the strike. On the bright side, digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs are expected to continue working normally during the Bharat Bandh.

For anyone planning a bank visit on February 12, financial experts suggest finishing essential work a day early or soon after the strike, just to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 5:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: banks strikeBharat Bandhlatest news

RELATED News

“You Are Sitting In Opposition, Because…”: Jagdambika Pal Rebukes Rahul Gandhi Over Ex-Congress Member Jab In Viral Exchange – WATCH

‘Rahul Gandhi Should Read All…’: Hardeep Singh Puri Destroys Congress MP Over ‘Absurd Epstein Files’ Claims, Slams Deceased Sex Offender

‘Deeply Shocked By The Tragic Shooting Incident in Canada’: PM Modi Extends Condolences After 10 Killed In High School Bloodbath

Who Is Diya Kumari? Rajasthan’s Finance Minister And Jaipur Royal Heir, Popularly Known As The ‘Princess Who Walks On The Streets,’ Presented Key Budget Plans Today

Delhi Metro Update: Magenta Line Set To Become Longest Corridor With Maximum Interchanges And Most Underground Stations

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details
Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details
Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details
Bharat Bandh: Will Banks Remain Open On Wednesday, 12th February? Check SBI, PNB, ICICI And Other Bank Details

QUICK LINKS