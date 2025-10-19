LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Bharat Ka Paisa Lekar…' Did Dhirendra Shastri Take A Dig At Virat Kohli For Living In London? Check Bageshwar Dham's Head Priest's Viral Statement

‘Bharat Ka Paisa Lekar…’ Did Dhirendra Shastri Take A Dig At Virat Kohli For Living In London? Check Bageshwar Dham’s Head Priest’s Viral Statement

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri criticized Indian cricketers for earning in India but spending abroad, citing their lavish foreign properties. He compared their lifestyles with his donation-funded cancer hospital, calling it a question of national and social responsibility.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 20:29:09 IST

‘Bharat Ka Paisa Lekar…’ Did Dhirendra Shastri Take A Dig At Virat Kohli For Living In London? Check Bageshwar Dham’s Head Priest’s Viral Statement

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the guru of Bageshwar Dham, who frequently features in the headline due to his statements about Hinduism and other social issues, went on a rampage against Indian cricketers who are leading lavish lives in foreign lands with properties valued in crores.

Bageshwar Dham Guru Targets Cricketers

He remarked that a cricketer makes crores of money in India and constructs a house in London. I make a living by religious lectures (kathas), and construct hospitals among the needy, but will be branded a fraud, and they will be praised as heroes.

On the Bageshwar Dham, a cancer hospital is being constructed under the supervision of Shastri. In February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this hospital.

The medical research institute is estimated at above 200 crore and completely is funded by the donations raised by the religious discourses (kathas). Construction began in May 2025.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Questions Indian Cricketers’ Patriotism

Dhirendra Shastri, too, highlighted the foreign investments of the past captains of Team India Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar among other players. Virat Kohli has used much of his income to invest in the luxury apartments and commercial houses in London and other parts of Europe. Mahendra Singh Dhoni the so-called Captain Cool has expensive real estate in the United Kingdom and Dubai. Sachin Tendulkar has also done foreign investments, but his fortune is largely credited to his sporting career and brand value.

Other players i.e. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, have been investing in real estate in foreign countries as well. These investments are either in commercial properties or personal homes and high-end apartments.

According to Shastri, a lot of Indian cricketers are spending much of their earnings on overseas real estate. He added that it is not just an investment but it has become a symbol of a luxurious lifestyle and prestige in the world. He also said it was a concern issue under the social and national contribution. 

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 8:29 PM IST
