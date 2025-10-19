LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Aus vs Ind ODI Kohli workload Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs

Following a poor ODI comeback against Australia, where Rohit Sharma was out for 8 and Virat Kohli went out for a duck, the former bowler Varun Aaron has advised them to take a page out of MS Dhoni's book and find some match practice in the domestic tournaments. Playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare Trophies might be good opportunities to regain form and confidence ahead of future international matches.

(Image Credit: ICC via X)
(Image Credit: ICC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 19, 2025 13:19:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs

On October 19, 2025, Sharma and Kohli returned to the international cricket fold during the first ODI against Australia after taking seven months away from ODI cricket. Both were back in the dressing room so quickly, Rohit made 8, Kohli a duck that questions came up about their readiness to play the match, let alone in general for the game.

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’

Based on their struggles, Varun Aaron, a former India pacer, endorsed the duo to follow the example of MS Dhoni and play in domestic men’s competitions such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy to get match practice and stay in touch with the game. This allowed MS to stay reasonably up to speed with his method and rhythm as once he returned to international cricket, it would be easier to play again should he choose to resume playing. Aaron characterized this approach as a double edged sword particularly for players like Rohit and Kohli who play limited over forms of the game.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In India vs Australia ODI

He indicated that although they may have had years of experience, with a mental awareness of restarting, it is a case of regular match practice which allows you to get your touch back. The concept of participating in the domestic tournaments emphasizes the importance of consistent match exposure even for experienced international players. In those competitions, players experienced different conditions, face different challenges, and they also may be able to find their best form again.

Also Read: Is Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood’s Bunny As Mitchell Starc Takes His Wicket For A Duck? Here’s What The Stats Reveal

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 1:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: rohit sharmaRohit Sharma ODI returnVirat Kohli ODI returnVirat Kohli Rohit SharmaVirat Kohli Rohit Sharma FlopVirat Kohli Rohit Sharma ODI flopvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retire After Australia ODI Series? Fans Express Anger Over Early Dismissals

‘When Life Gives You Rain, Shubman Gill Gives You Popcorn’ Indian Captain Enjoys Popcorn With Rohit Sharma During India vs Australia ODIs

Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK After IPL Win, ‘Since I Retired From Test Cricket….’

Virat Kohli Ends In Duck As Mitchell Starc Spoils Comeback, Zero Runs But High Stakes

India Vs Australia: Social Media Reacts To Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Early Dismissals | Check Top Trending Memes

LATEST NEWS

Red-hot Red Wings set to host low-scoring Oilers

Pre-Diwali Chaos In Delhi: Delhiites Stuck In Massive Traffic Jams, Memes And Videos Go Viral

Pakistan Launches First Hyperspectral Satellite With Help From China, Tech To Help Country In…

Rubio, Liberian minister discuss boosting US participation in Liberia's critical minerals sector

CHINA'S XI CONGRATULATES TAIWAN PARTY KUOMINTANG NEW CHAIRPERSON – XINHUA

Diwali Plans Disrupted: 256 Passengers Bound For Delhi Stranded In Italy Due To…

RBL BANK EXEC SAYS SEE OPPORTUNITY TO DO WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS POST EMNBD INVESTMENT

Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

Ukrainian drones cause fire at Russian gas plant, governor says

Chinese tech giants pause stablecoin plans after Beijing steps in, FT reports

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs
‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs
‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs
‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs
QUICK LINKS