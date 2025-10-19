‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’ Former Indian Bowler On India vs Australia ODIs

On October 19, 2025, Sharma and Kohli returned to the international cricket fold during the first ODI against Australia after taking seven months away from ODI cricket. Both were back in the dressing room so quickly, Rohit made 8, Kohli a duck that questions came up about their readiness to play the match, let alone in general for the game.

‘Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Should Just Retire After This ODI Flop’

Based on their struggles, Varun Aaron, a former India pacer, endorsed the duo to follow the example of MS Dhoni and play in domestic men’s competitions such as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy to get match practice and stay in touch with the game. This allowed MS to stay reasonably up to speed with his method and rhythm as once he returned to international cricket, it would be easier to play again should he choose to resume playing. Aaron characterized this approach as a double edged sword particularly for players like Rohit and Kohli who play limited over forms of the game.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In India vs Australia ODI

He indicated that although they may have had years of experience, with a mental awareness of restarting, it is a case of regular match practice which allows you to get your touch back. The concept of participating in the domestic tournaments emphasizes the importance of consistent match exposure even for experienced international players. In those competitions, players experienced different conditions, face different challenges, and they also may be able to find their best form again.

