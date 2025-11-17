Big Delhi Metro News, CM Rekha Gupta Announces New Names For THESE Stations

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made a significant announcement, The renowned metro stations of Pitampura will be receiving new names and these will be reflecting more the locality and its geography. The resolution was taken during her ‘Raj Kalash Yatra’ and she also stated that the change over of names will not only make things easy for the administration but it will also embody the culture and history of the area for the inhabitants.

Big Delhi Metro News, New Names For Stations

More precisely, the Pitampura Metro Station is going to be renamed Madhuban Chowk which points to its association with the Madhuban neighborhood. The Prashant Vihar metro station, which is now being built, will be named North Pitampura/Prashant Vihar thus giving an easier orientation for the people living there. The last one, Haiderpur Badli Mor, will change to Haiderpur Village to recognize the area and through its new name, provide a meaning more relevant to the local community.

Gupta said that the new names were a byproduct of her government’s commitment to providing the modern infrastructure while winning over the public sentiment of the community. She emphasized that when the names of the stations match with the identities of the neighborhoods it will not only facilitate the commuters to get closer to their surroundings but also it will eliminate the confusions. As per the announcement, the renaming will take place on metro maps, at the stations, on the loudspeakers, and on the route planners.

Also Read: Red Fort Car Blast: NIA Makes A BIG Breakthrough, Suicide Bomber’s Aide Amir Rashid Ali Arrested, Here’s All You Need To Know