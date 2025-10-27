Big Update On Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All Temple Construction Work Completed, Details Inside

The Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has announced that all work related to the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has now been completed, marking a significant milestone in the temple’s journey.

This announcement comes just over a year after the temple was officially opened to the public on January 22, 2024.

Full Construction Complete, Minor Works Left

In a post on X, the Ram Mandir authority expressed great joy in informing devotees that all major work related to the temple and facilities for public use has been finished. “It is with great joy that we inform all devotees of Lord Rama that all work related to the temple construction has been completed,” the trust stated.

However, while the primary structures are ready, some ancillary projects remain under construction. “The only ongoing works are those not directly related to the public, such as the 3.5-kilometer-long boundary wall, the Trust office, guest house, auditorium, and similar structures,” clarified the Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust.

Key Features Of The Ram Mandir

The completed Ram Mandir complex now includes several key structures and temples within the premises. These include:

The main Ram Mandir

Six smaller temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Goddess Bhagwati, and Goddess Annapurna.

The Sheshavatar temple

Flagpoles and kalash (pinnacles) installed on all temples

Additionally, the seven mandapas, which are part of the final architectural design, have been constructed. These include the mandapas dedicated to sages and figures such as Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishadraj, Shabari, and Rishi Ahilya.

Another notable structure is the Saint Tulsidas temple, which has also been fully constructed, alongside the installation of the statues of Jatayu and the squirrel, further enriching the complex.

Infrastructure Developments By L&T And GMR

While the primary construction has been completed, there is ongoing work around the temple site. “As per the plan, the work of laying stones on roads and flooring is being carried out by L&T, while the work of landscaping, greenery, and the construction of Panchvati across 10 acres is being rapidly undertaken by GMR,” the Ram Mandir trust mentioned.

The completion of the Ram Mandir’s main construction comes just ahead of the highly anticipated flag hoisting ceremony to be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25, 2025.

As per the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman, Nripendra Mishra, a guest list of 6,000-8,000 invitees has been prepared for the event. These invitees will represent various sections of society for this historic and religious occasion.

