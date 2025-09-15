Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District
Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District

Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Purnea district today, Monday (September 15, 2025) ahead of the assembly elections in poll bound Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- x.com/narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- x.com/narendramodi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 15, 2025 06:58:53 IST

Ahead of the assembly elections in poll bound Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Purnea district today, Monday (September 15, 2025). He will be addressing a rally and launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore. PM Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a newly developed airport terminal at the north Bihar town. This newly developed airport terminal would fulfil the region’s long-standing demand for air connectivity. Another important highlight of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the Purnea district is the scheduled inauguration of the National Makhana Board. The setting up of this board was announced in the Union budget earlier this year, as reported in PTI. 

Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Adhikar Yatra from September 16

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and the leader of opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, will launch the Bihar Adhikar Yatra from September 16 from Jehanabad and cover 10 districts over five days. He will conclude the yatra in Vaishali on September 20. This yatra was scheduled for early September but it was delayed due to the ongoing INDIA bloc discussions on the seat-sharing arrangements. During this yatra, Tejashwi Yadav will hold many public interactions, road shows and meetings as well, as reported in The Economic Times. 

Tej Pratap Yadav’s new party ahead of the Bihar elections

After being expelled from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav has formed a new political outfit Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Bihar. 

When will the legislative assembly elections be held in Bihar this year?

As per the Election Commission’s data, the term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22. The elections for all the constituencies may be held in October or November 2025. 

Also read: Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi’s Visit, Says His Visit Is For ‘Jumle ki Barish’ In State

Tags: Bihar ElectionsPM Narendra ModiPurnea district

Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District

Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District
Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District
Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District
Bihar: All You Need To Know About The Schedule Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Purnea District

