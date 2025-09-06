LIVE TV
Bihar Elections 2025: Viral Teacher, Who Engaged In War Of Words With BJP Workers During Bihar Bandh, Served Notice

Bihar Elections 2025: Viral Teacher, Who Engaged In War Of Words With BJP Workers During Bihar Bandh, Served Notice

Bihar Elections 2025: A female teacher was served a show-cause notice by the government after her video engaging in a war of words with BJP workers during the Bihar bandh went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday. As reported, the teacher is posted in the Jehanabad district. She was pushed by female BJP activists who accused her of using abusive language during the bandh.

Patna, Sep 04 (ANI): BJP supporters at Dak Bunglow Crossing during the Bihar bandh by BJP-led NDA over alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, in Patna, Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Patna, Sep 04 (ANI): BJP supporters at Dak Bunglow Crossing during the Bihar bandh by BJP-led NDA over alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, in Patna, Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last updated: September 6, 2025 23:30:54 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: A female teacher was served a show-cause notice by the government after her video engaging in a war of words with BJP workers during the Bihar bandh went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday.

As reported, the teacher is posted in the Jehanabad district. She was pushed by female BJP activists who accused her of using abusive language during the bandh.

The bandh was organised on Thursday to protest the alleged use of abusive language against PM Narendra Modi’s mother during the Congress’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Opposition leaders slammed the BJP for this alleged incident. In a post on Facebook, CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya lashed out at the saffron party, saying this is how a woman teacher is being heckled by the BJP brigade during the Bihar bandh.

The bandh was called by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against objectionable remarks on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother. It was considered a show ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections and a counter to Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

For making alleged objectionable remarks on PM Modi’s mother, a Muslim youth was arrested in Darbhanga on August 27.

Mr Gandhi embarked on a 16-day campaign against the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls from August 17 to Sept 1.

However, the Election Commission rebutted the allegation, stating that during the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. And in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce dates.

Tags: Bihar Bandh, Bihar Elections, BJP, NDA

