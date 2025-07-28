Home > India > Bihar Elections 2025: What We Know About The Life of Buxar Candidate Surendra Singh

In this article, the profile of candidate Surendra Singh, who contested the elections from Buxar, Bihar, is curated.

Election Commission of India (Photo credit- ANI)
Election Commission of India (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 28, 2025 16:52:00 IST

The legislative assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year. Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is in power at Bihar under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. In this article, we present the profile of candidate Surendra Singh, who contested the elections from Buxar, Bihar. According to the information available on myneta.info website and the Association For Democratic Reforms, he is the son of Deo Chand Singh. Rest of the details, as per the myneta.info website and the Association For Democratic Reforms, are specified below. 

Are there any criminal cases against Surendra Singh?

As per the Crime-O-Meter, segment, there are no criminal cases registered against Surendra Singh. In the Crime-O-Meter segment, information has been procured from the candidate’s self-declared affidavit that was filed during the elections. 

Educational details

Surendra Singh has completed his education. However, it is not specified, that whether he has finished his education till the school, graduation or any advanced level. 

Records of the movable assets

Surendra Singh has Rs 500 in cash and Rs 500 as deposits in banks, financial Institutions and non-banking financial companies. The Buxar candidate has no property in bonds, debentures, shares, NSS, postal savings, motor vehicles, jewellery etc. He has no liabilities as well. Surendra has zero investments in the non-immovable assets which includes the agricultural land, non-agricultural land, buildings, houses and other investments. 

Political Party

Surendra Singh is the candidate from the political party Akhil Bharatiya Ashok Sena.

Who are the main contenders in Bihar polls 2025?

In the current Bihar polls 2025, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United (JDU) will the elections. The Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress is another contender. This year, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party will also make its debut in the Bihar Elections and contest all the 243 assembly seats.

