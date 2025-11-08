Bihar Polls 2025: Amit Shah Warns Against Riots If Shahabuddin’s Son Wins In Bhagalpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has addressed a massive election rally in Bhagalpur, asserting that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been “wiped off” in the first phase of voting.

According to the Election Commission, the opening phase of polling held on November 6 witnessed a record turnout of 64.5% across 121 constituencies in 18 districts. The second phase is set for November 11, while votes will be counted on November 14.

Shah contrasted the BJP’s development-oriented politics with what he described as the opposition’s “history of corruption and criminal alliances.” He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on national security, economic reforms, and welfare schemes for farmers.

“Yesterday, half of Bihar voted, and the other half of the state will vote soon. As per yesterday’s voting in Bihar, Lalu’s party has been wiped off,” Shah said while addressing the cheering crowd.

“Do You Want That Time Again?” Shah Targets Lalu And Tejashwi

Taking direct aim at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, Shah accused them of promoting people with a criminal background. Referring to a recent event, he stated, “I just witnessed a surprising scene where Lalu ji is sitting with his son, and he is giving a ticket to Shahabuddin’s son. Lalu’s son is seen raising the slogan of ‘Shahabuddin Amar rahe’. People of Bhagalpur, have you forgotten the riots? Do you want that time to come again? Shahabuddin’s son, Osama, is contesting in this election. If Osama wins, there will be riots again in Bhagalpur. If the BJP wins, you will see development in Bhagalpur.”

Osama Shahab, 31, is contesting from Raghunathpur on an RJD ticket, marking his entry into active politics. The seat is considered the stronghold of his late father, former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was convicted in several criminal cases, including murder and attempted murder.

Osama’s candidature has triggered debate across political circles, as he himself faces multiple criminal cases, primarily under the Arms Act. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj has fielded Rahul Kirti, and the JD(U) has nominated Vikash Kumar Singh from the same constituency. The RJD’s decision to nominate Osama has drawn criticism, with opponents questioning the party’s moral stance on candidates with controversial backgrounds.

Shah highlighted what he called the Modi government’s decisive handling of national security compared to the “inaction” of the previous Congress-led UPA regime.

“PM Narendra Modi secured the country with his efforts. When there was the government of Congress — Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi — terrorists used to enter the country; they infiltrated and attacked the country. During that time, the then Prime Minister didn’t even have the courage to give a befitting reply to terrorists, and not even a statement. But now, in government, when Uri and Pulwama happened, we did surgical strikes on the enemy country. The third time, when terrorists attacked in Pahalgam, within 22 days, Prime Minister Modi carried out Operation Sindoor against Pakistan,” Shah stated.

The Home Minister further underscored the development push for farmers under the Modi government. “In Modi’s leadership, many benefits to farmers, 17 ethanol factories established. In today’s times, ethanol production from maize in Bihar tops. Vegetable and fruit processing units would be set up, and 25 old sugarcane mills would be started,” he added.

Shah Criticises Tejashwi’s Praise For MK Stalin

Continuing his criticism of Tejashwi Yadav, Shah took a swipe at his admiration for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“Someone recently asked Lalu Yadav’s son which Chief Minister he likes best. He said MK Stalin, the DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM. Yet DMK insults Biharis by calling them ‘beedis’ and humiliates them. Even so, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav says Stalin is his favourite Chief Minister,” Shah remarked.

READ MORE: Rithala Metro Station Fire: One Dead, Massive Blaze Rocks Delhi’s Slum Area