‘BJP And Mahayuti Are Going To Form 25 Mayors,’ Reveals Devendra Fadnavis After Sweeping Maharashtra Civic Body Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis attributed the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti’s sweeping victory in the civic polls to the “development agenda”, while stating that the alliance will form Mayors in 25 of the 29 Municipal Corporations.

As per the latest trends at 6 pm, the BJP-Shiv Sena’s saffron alliance was leading on 124 of 227 seats in the BMC polls, leaving the Thackeray brothers behind at 71. The BJP is emerging as the largest party in India’s richest municipality with 94 seats, with its alliance partner Shiv Sena at 30.

Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading on 62 seats, with MNS on nine. Congress led on 15 seats, while NCP (SP) led on one.

BJP-Shiv Sena have managed to outrun the uncle-nephew duo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Mahayuti is also emerging well above the majority marks in Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Jalna and Vasai-Virar.

Addressing the BJP workers at the party office in Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis “bowed down” to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, while hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the victory in the local body elections.

“I bow down to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the architect of India’s Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar. Today, first of all, I want to thank the citizens of Maharashtra for giving a grand victory to the BJP in the municipal elections. BJP and Mahayuti are going to form their 25 mayors after these elections,” he said.

After the Mahayuti recorded a landslide win in the state assembly polls, Fadnavis said that the victory in the civic polls was a testament to people’s trust in PM Modi.

“We faced these elections with a vision of development in the leadership of Modi ji. And voters have reciprocated well to our development agenda. And that is why we have a record-breaking mandate in several civic bodies. It is clear that people have certified that they want an agenda of development. These results have also clarified that Maharashtra still trusts Modi ji. I also remember Balasaheb Thackeray on the occasion,” he said.

Further, he said that the alliance will “transform” the cities and will work for the poor and the middle class.

The Chief Minister said, “We will transform the cities wherever we rule, and we will try to change the lives of all the poor and middle-class people of those cities. The soul of our work and our thought is Hindutva, and we are very proud of it. So for us, development and Hindutva cannot be separated. Our soul of being Hindu has taken us to the people of Maharashtra, and we are not those who believe in narrow-minded Hindutva, but we believe in an expanded form of Hindutva. Our Hindutva is inclusive of all those who believe themselves to be part of the Indian civilisation.”

“I want to advise all BJP workers that they must keep this in mind that when we have been elected by the voters now we have even bigger responsibility to behave ourselves, and we should not be swept away by this victory, and we should be responsible about this victory because this victory has come to us due to the vision of development of PM Modi. Before coming here, I called Eknath Shinde ji, and I congratulate him, as Mahayuti we have emerged victorious,” he added.

Earlier in an X post, Fadnavis stated that the victory reflects people’s trust in the party’s vision.

“BJP writes history once again at the Municipal Corporation Election 2025-26! Under the visionary leadership of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji, along with the guidance of BJP National President and Hon Union Minister JP Nadda ji, Hon Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah, BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin ji, and the tireless efforts of BJP State President MLA Ravindra Chavan and all the party workers, BJP has achieved a momentous victory in the state once again! This victory reflects people’s trust in the BJP’s vision, ensuring progress and development,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

A total of 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra underwent polling on Thursday, with the counting of votes on Friday.

(With Inputs From ANI)

