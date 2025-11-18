Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

Delhi’s Patiala House Court received a bomb threat just before the NIA was set to present accused Jasir Bilal, also known as Danish, in the Red Fort blast case before the Principal Sessions Judge, on Tuesday. The alert was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Following the threat, the bomb disposal units and dog squads quickly reached Patiala House Court, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed outside the premises. Security was further tightened after the court received a bomb threat via email.

The hearing pertained to the November 10 Red Fort blast near Delhi, which claimed 15 lives and left many injured. The main accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was allegedly responsible for transporting the explosives.

Red For Blast: NIA Arrests Key Aide

In another significant breakthrough in the Delhi car bombing case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it had arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast, who had allegedly “provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets” ahead of the terror attack.

Who is Jasir Bilal Wani and His Connection in Red Fort Blast?



Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case.

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations have revealed that “Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast which killed 15 persons and left over 30 persons injured.”

Jasir Worked With Umar un Nabi in Red Fort Blast

As per the NIA, Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage that was executed by them at around 7 pm on November 10 near the iconic Red Fort.

NIA Makes Second Arrest in Red Fort Blast Case

The NIA further said it continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing.

Officials said several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.

This is the second consecutive arrest in the case as the agency on Sunday arrested the first Kashmiri resident, Amir Rashid Ali, who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack.