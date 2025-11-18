LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

Delhi’s Patiala House Court received a bomb threat just before the NIA was set to present accused Jasir Bilal, also known as Danish, in the Red Fort blast case before the Principal Sessions Judge, on Tuesday.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court receives bomb threats ahead Red Fort blast case hearing. (Representative Image: ANI)
Delhi’s Patiala House Court receives bomb threats ahead Red Fort blast case hearing. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 18, 2025 15:16:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

Delhi’s Patiala House Court received a bomb threat just before the NIA was set to present accused Jasir Bilal, also known as Danish, in the Red Fort blast case before the Principal Sessions Judge, on Tuesday. The alert was later confirmed to be a hoax. 

Following the threat, the bomb disposal units and dog squads quickly reached Patiala House Court, and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed outside the premises. Security was further tightened after the court received a bomb threat via email. 

The hearing pertained to the November 10 Red Fort blast near Delhi, which claimed 15 lives and left many injured. The main accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was allegedly responsible for transporting the explosives. 

Red For Blast: NIA Arrests Key Aide 

In another significant breakthrough in the Delhi car bombing case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it had arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast, who had allegedly “provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets” ahead of the terror attack.

Who is Jasir Bilal Wani and His Connection in Red Fort Blast? 

Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir by an NIA team that was in the Valley in the case. 

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations have revealed that “Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast which killed 15 persons and left over 30 persons injured.”

Jasir Worked With Umar un Nabi in Red Fort Blast 

As per the NIA, Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was an active co-conspirator behind the attack and had worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the terror carnage that was executed by them at around 7 pm on November 10 near the iconic Red Fort.

NIA Makes Second Arrest in Red Fort Blast Case 

The NIA further said it continues to explore various angles to unravel the conspiracy behind the bombing.

Officials said several teams of the anti-terror agency are pursuing multiple leads and are conducting searches across states to identify every person involved in the terror attack.

This is the second consecutive arrest in the case as the agency on Sunday arrested the first Kashmiri resident, Amir Rashid Ali, who had conspired with the suicide bomber to carry out the terror attack. 

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bomb threatdelhi patiala houselatest delhi blast newslatest red fort blast newsniaPatiala House Courtpatiala house court bomb threatRed Fort blast

RELATED News

White Collar Terror Module Busted! Codewords Like ‘Biryani’, ‘Dawat’ Used For Delhi Blast

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Army Man Kills 17-Year-Old Girlfriend Over Marriage Dispute, Buries Her Deep, But Leaves This Evidence

What Does AQI Stand For? Full Form, Levels & Air Pollution Impact

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

List Of Top 6 Most Livable Cities In India, Sadly, Delhi-NCR Isn’t One Of Them!

Metta (Dana) Foundation & Jagriti Dham observed World Diabetes Day & Children’s Day 2025

What Does AQI Stand For? Full Form, Levels & Air Pollution Impact

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy
Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy
Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy
Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

QUICK LINKS