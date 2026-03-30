Bombay HC Judge SCAMMED Of Rs. 6 Lakh By 25-Year-Old Fraudster, Here’s How A Fake App Download Led To Instant Money Loss; Shocking Details Of The Cyber Crime Emerge

In a horrifying case from Jharkhand, a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating a Bombay High Court judge of over Rs 6 lakh in a cyber fraud case. The accused, identified as Mazhar Alam Israil Miyan from Jantara, is reportedly linked to at least 36 similar fraud cases across 10 states.

According to investigators, the incident began in late February when the judge tried to redeem credit card reward points. Unable to connect with the bank’s official customer care, he searched online and mistakenly came across a fake number.

The fraudster, posing as a customer care executive, sent a link and asked the judge to download an app. When the app did not work on his iPhone, the scammer advised him to use an Android device. The judge then inserted his SIM card into his domestic help’s phone and successfully installed the app.

Soon after entering his credit card details, approximatedly Rs 6.02 lakh was instantly withdrawn from his account. Realising he had been cheated, the judge filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

The Cuffe Parade Police launched an investigation and, within 10 days, tracked down and arrested the accused in Jharkhand with the help of local police units.

Officials said such frauds often involve scammers posting fake customer care numbers online to trick victims into sharing sensitive banking information.

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