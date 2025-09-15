BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna

Hundreds of aspirants of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) and the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Monday staged a protest in Patna over their demands, including transparency in exams. They were holding tri-colours and placards in their hands.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding that the exam process be changed. They alleged that delays in examinations and result declarations have created uncertainty for aspirants preparing for police services in the state.

However, Bihar government officials have not issued any statement refuting the allegations.

In November last year, a number of candidates gathered in Gardanibagh, Patna, to protest against the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), demanding re-implementation of the Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) criteria.

Protests were also organised outside the BJP office in Patna on Wednesday. Police resorted to baton-charging a sit-in of aspirants demanding the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

In the past, BPSC aspirants had also protested against the alleged leak of question papers during the 69th civil services exam. However, the Bihar Government did not cancel the exam. And the Supreme Court rejected the petition demanding cancellation of the exam and refused to intervene in the issue.

Similarly, aspirants also protested against the Bihar Sub-Inspector exam, but no decision was taken for re-examination.

Exams in Bihar have been witnessing protests over alleged leaks, irregularities and speeding up the process.

ALSO READ: What Are Those Key Waqf Act Provisions The Supreme Court Just Stayed, Details Here