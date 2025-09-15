BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna

BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna

BPSSC and CSBC aspirants protested in Patna over their demands, including transparency in exams. They were holding tri-colours and placards in their hands. Details here.

BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna (Source - ANI)
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna (Source - ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 15, 2025 13:36:49 IST

Hundreds of aspirants of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) and the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on Monday staged a protest in Patna over their demands, including transparency in exams. They were holding tri-colours and placards in their hands.

The protesting aspirants have been demanding that the exam process be changed. They alleged that delays in examinations and result declarations have created uncertainty for aspirants preparing for police services in the state.

However, Bihar government officials have not issued any statement refuting the allegations.

In November last year, a number of candidates gathered in Gardanibagh, Patna, to protest against the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), demanding re-implementation of the Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) criteria.

Protests were also organised outside the BJP office in Patna on Wednesday. Police resorted to baton-charging a sit-in of aspirants demanding the release of supplementary results for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3).

In the past, BPSC aspirants had also protested against the alleged leak of question papers during the 69th civil services exam. However, the Bihar Government did not cancel the exam. And the Supreme Court rejected the petition demanding cancellation of the exam and refused to intervene in the issue.

Similarly, aspirants also protested against the Bihar Sub-Inspector exam, but no decision was taken for re-examination.

Exams in Bihar have been witnessing protests over alleged leaks, irregularities and speeding up the process. 

ALSO READ: What Are Those Key Waqf Act Provisions The Supreme Court Just Stayed, Details Here

Tags: Bihar examsBPSSCCSBC

RELATED News

10 Key Pointers From The Supreme Court’s Interim Judgment On The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025
Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan
What Are Those Key Waqf Act Provisions The Supreme Court Just Stayed, Details Here
Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations
Kerala Assembly opens with tributes to former CM Achuthanandan; Suspended Congress MLA Mamkoottathil attends

LATEST NEWS

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties
This AI Prompt Turns Any Man Into A Vintage Legend- Google Gemini’s Peaky Blinders Makeover Could BE The Internet’s New Obsession
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
Farah Khan Drops Big Hint: Asks Akshay Kumar About ‘Tees Maar Khan 2’ And Fans Go Wild
Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights amid online misuse
Stephan Graham's 'Adolescence' wins big at 2025 Emmys, takes home Best Limited Series award
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
India AI rules 2025: AI not static, regulation must match pace of tech advancement: Nirmala Sitharaman
England Tour to Australia: McCullum hints at Harry Brook as vice-captaincy option ahead of Ashes
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna

QUICK LINKS