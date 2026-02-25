LIVE TV
WATCH: Jilted Lover Fires Point-Blank At Bride During Varmala Ceremony In Bihar's Buxar, Bullet Rips Into Abdomen, 18-Year-Old Collapses On Stage, Now Critical

An 18-year-old bride was shot and critically injured by her alleged former lover during her wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Buxar, triggering panic and outrage.

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: February 25, 2026 13:22:01 IST

Bihar Bride Shooting: A night meant for celebration turned into a horror scene in Bihar’s Buxar when a jilted lover opened fire on an 18-year-old bride during her wedding ceremony, plunging the venue into chaos and grief. 

The incident took place in the middle of the ‘jaimala’ ritual just after the bride and the groom exchanged their garlands in the presence of a large audience.

A video of the attack has since gone viral on social media, drawing huge public outrage.

According to reports, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station.

In the video, an ongoing garlanding procession could be seen, with happy faces all around the stage and the bride and groom standing to share the garlands with each other.

Many could be seen standing with their mobile cameras turned on to capture the moment, unaware of the tragedy about to strike.

Suddenly, a young man from within the crowd – allegedly the bride’s former lover – moved closer to the stage. In a chilling turn of events, he pulled out a pistol and fired directly at the bride.

The bullet struck her, and she collapsed on the stage as screams erupted and guests scrambled for safety. The attacker could be seen fleeing the scene in the horrifying video.

The bride, who sustained a grievous bullet injury, has been shifted to a nearby hospital, from where she has reportedly been shifted to a higher medical centre. Her condition remains critical.

The wedding ceremony was immediately halted, and devastated family members were left in shock.

According to a report, the alleged lover had threatened the woman with dire consequences after her marriage was fixed with a man from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police from the Mufassil station reached the spot and launched an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the attack stemmed from one-sided love. 

The accused, reportedly known to the bride, was said to be enraged over her marriage. 

Authorities are continuing their probe as efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 1:20 PM IST
