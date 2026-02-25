LIVE TV
Home > India > Big Row Over Class 8 Textbook: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto, CJI Surya Kant Warns NCERT Over Judicial Corruption, 'Won't Let Anyone Defame '

Big Row Over Class 8 Textbook: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto, CJI Surya Kant Warns NCERT Over Judicial Corruption, ‘Won’t Let Anyone Defame ’

Earlier, it was reported that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a section on "corruption in the judiciary" in its new Class 8 Social Science textbook, marking a significant shift from earlier editions that largely focused on the structure and role of courts.

Supreme Court of India (Image Credits- ANI)
Supreme Court of India (Image Credits- ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:10:34 IST

Big Row Over Class 8 Textbook: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto, CJI Surya Kant Warns NCERT Over Judicial Corruption, ‘Won’t Let Anyone Defame ’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took stern note of the recent inclusion of “corruption in the judiciary” section in the new NCERT textbook of class 8 by the apex school curriculum setting body. 

Initiating the suo moto proceedings against the changes made by the NCERT, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that the institution will not be allowed to be defamed.  

“I’m fully aware of it. We will wait for a day. This definitely concerns the entire institution. Both bar and bench. I am getting a lot of calls, lots of messages. I’m taking suo moto cognisance of the issue. I will not let anybody, no matter how high up they are, defame the institution,” the Chief Justice said.

Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek M Singhvi mentioned the issue before the CJI-led bench and stated that children are being taught the subject of corruption in the judiciary as if it doesn’t exist anywhere else in any other institution.

“They have left out bureaucracy, politics, etc. Not a word on other sectors. They are teaching as if it only exists in this institution”, the lawyers said.

The CJI, in response, acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and said that “it’s a calculated and deep-rooted thing. We will not say anything more than that. As head of the institution, I’m aware, I’m already doing something about it.”

Earlier, it was reported that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a section on “corruption in the judiciary” in its new Class 8 Social Science textbook, marking a significant shift from earlier editions that largely focused on the structure and role of courts.

The revised chapter, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society,” goes beyond explaining the hierarchy of courts and access to justice, and addresses challenges faced by the judicial system, including corruption and case backlogs.

On Tuesday, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal criticised the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over a newly added section in its Class 8 textbook on corruption in the judiciary, questioning why corruption in other sectors is not addressed.

“NCERT’s Class 8 book includes a section on corruption in the judiciary! What about the massive corruption of politicians, including ministers, public servants, investigation agencies, and why governments? Brush them under the carpet,” Sibal stated in his post on X. 

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS