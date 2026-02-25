LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Are Amreen And Afreen? Bhopal Sisters Arrested For Rape, Forced Religious Conversion And Sex Racket On Pretext Of Job Offers

Who Are Amreen And Afreen? Bhopal Sisters Arrested For Rape, Forced Religious Conversion And Sex Racket On Pretext Of Job Offers

Bhopal sisters: Two sisters from Bhopal have been arrested on charges of rape, forced religious conversion and operating an alleged sex racket by luring young women with fake job offers. The accused, Amreen and Afreen were taken into custody along with their associate Chandan Yadav after two women filed complaints at Bagh Sewania Police Station on Sunday night.

Sex racket run by Bhopal sisters (Pic Credits: X)
Sex racket run by Bhopal sisters (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:39:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are Amreen And Afreen? Bhopal Sisters Arrested For Rape, Forced Religious Conversion And Sex Racket On Pretext Of Job Offers

Bhopal sisters: Two sisters from Bhopal have been arrested on charges of rape, forced religious conversion and operating an alleged sex racket by luring young women with fake job offers. The accused, Amreen and Afreen were taken into custody along with their associate Chandan Yadav after two women filed complaints at Bagh Sewania Police Station on Sunday night.

Police said three other accused, Bilal, Chanu and Yasir are currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace them.

Investigators revealed that the sisters earlier lived in a modest house in Abbas Nagar but had recently shifted to a luxury property in Sagar Royal Villas. Authorities suspect the villa may have been purchased using proceeds from illegal activities.

How Young Women Were Trapped

According to the FIR, the accused targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds by offering domestic work with a monthly salary of ₹10,000, along with free food and accommodation. The victims were also promised a better lifestyle.

However, police said the job offers allegedly turned into exploitation. The complainants claimed they were introduced to parties, pubs and wealthy individuals. They were allegedly forced to consume alcohol and drugs, including MD, and in some instances were drugged without their knowledge and sexually assaulted.

One of the victims, a beautician from Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, alleged that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work and raped by Yasir. She further accused Bilal and Chanu of sexually assaulting her on different occasions.

The second complainant, a Bhopal resident who worked as a maid at Amreen’s house, alleged that she was raped by Chandan Yadav at a residence in Narayan Nagar and later threatened with dire consequences if she spoke out.

Who Are Amreen And Afreen?

Amreen and Afreen are sisters previously residing in Abbas Nagar, Bhopal, before moving to a luxury villa in Sagar Royal Villas. Police allege that they played a central role in recruiting vulnerable young women through false job promises.

Investigators stated that the sisters coordinated with associates across states, using social media and messaging platforms to identify and contact potential targets. Authorities are now examining their financial transactions and digital footprints to determine whether more victims are involved.

Allegations Of Forced Religious Conversion

Police are also probing serious allegations of forced religious conversion. One of the victims alleged that Chandan Yadav pressured her to convert to Islam, promising marriage into a “good family” if she complied.

She told police she converted out of fear and was later forced to follow specific religious practices, wear a burqa and marry Muslim youths. Authorities have invoked relevant sections related to forced conversion and sexual assault and are examining the claims carefully.

Possible Interstate Network Under Scanner

During the arrests, police seized mobile phones belonging to the accused and reportedly found multiple suspicious WhatsApp groups containing photographs of young women.

Investigators suspect a larger interstate network may be involved, as the victims claimed they were taken to Gujarat and Mumbai and introduced to unknown individuals. They also alleged they were blackmailed with compromising photographs when they attempted to leave.

Additional DCP Gautam Solanki confirmed that the accused are being interrogated and that bank records, travel details and digital communications are being analysed to uncover the full extent of the operation.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 11:01 AM IST
Who Are Amreen And Afreen? Bhopal Sisters Arrested For Rape, Forced Religious Conversion And Sex Racket On Pretext Of Job Offers

