Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal

Supreme Court bench led by Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Mashi heard the petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma. They have given a new date for the hearing, i.e.- July 30, 2025. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing Justice Varma. During the hearing, SC told Kapil Sibal that he should have filed in-house inquiry report with his plea. The SC bench was hearing Justice Varma’s writ petition challenging the in-house inquiry report which indicted him in the case-at-home scandal.

What happened during the hearing?

The Supreme Court bench also asked Justice Yashwant Varma that how he could challenge the in-house inquiry held against him after taking part in the process, as per the Live Law portal. The court also asked him that why he waited for the inquiry committee to submit the report. As per the court, if it was his case then the committee has no power to probe into the issue. Justice Datta also objected to the Union of India being made a respondent and said that the petition shouldn’t have been filed. Justice Datta said that there are three respondents and your main issue is with the Supreme Court. Petitioner for Justice Yashwant Varma, senior advocate Kapil Sibal has agreed to change the memo of the parties.

Why Justice Yashwant Varma is indicted in the cash-for-home scandal?

According to ANI, Justice Yashwant Varma has challenged the findings of a three-judge in-house committee that indicted him in the alleged discovery of a huge pile of burnt cash in the storeroom attached to his bungalow in Delhi. This matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai, Justices K. Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought urgent listing of the petition. CJI Gavai said that it would not be proper for him to take up this matter. He had said that a bench will be constituted to hear the petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma.

