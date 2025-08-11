LIVE TV
Home > India > Chad Independence Day: EAM Jaishankar Extends Greetings to People of Country

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, the Government, and people of Chad on their Independence Day on Monday, emphasising strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 11, 2025 18:48:51 IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, the Government, and people of Chad on their Independence Day on Monday, emphasising strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. 

Taking his official X handle, Jaishankar shared an image of medical aid sent by India to Chad on September 7, 2024, by writing, “Greetings to FM Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul, the Government and people of Chad on their Independence day.”

India-Chad Tie

The medical consignment containing 2,300 kgs of essential lifesaving drugs and vaccines was handed over to Chadian Minister of Public Health and Prevention Abdelmadjid Abderahim in N’Djamena by Ambassador of India Hifzur Rahman, in the presence of senior officers of the Chadian Health Ministry and the Embassy of India. 

High-level contacts and cooperation between the two countries have increased since 2011, marked by several visits and interactions. Relations between India and Chad remain cordial. India enjoys great goodwill and admiration in the Republic of Chad. High-level contacts and cooperation between the two countries have picked up since 2011 with several visits and interactions, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated. 

Chad is a member of the TEAM-9 Initiative (Techno-Economic Approach for African Movement), comprising eight West and Central African countries seeking to benefit in technical and economic spheres through cooperation with India. There is considerable untapped potential for mutually beneficial co-operation in hydrocarbons, mining, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. During the COVID pandemic, India donated a 6-tonne consignment of essential medicines, including HCQS and antibiotics, to Chad in July 2020. 

After the ISA Founding Conference in March 2018, India offered a LoC of USD 27.45 million for the establishment of a Solar PV Module Manufacturing Plant at N’Djamena, as per the MEA. There are about 200 Indians and over 40 Indian companies working primarily in oil projects, international organisations, and as missionaries. Many are engaged in trade in Chad. (Inputs from ANI)

