LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews Arjun Rampal latest world news chennai Anmol Bishnoi elon musk Lalu Prasad Yadav russia delhi blast biharelectionnews
LIVE TV
Home > India > Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Real time updates from the IMD and the local administration were to be followed by the students and staff in case the situation changes.

Are Chennai Schools Closed On 19th November Due To Rain?
Are Chennai Schools Closed On 19th November Due To Rain?

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 19, 2025 05:46:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

A situation very different than what was expected arose this morning despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for some coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, comprising Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

There have been local reports of lying weather with only light rain and no interruptions at all. Consequently, all schools in the area are open and classes are going on as per the schedule. Parents and students had been following the updates very closely because of the earlier confusion and the circulating messages indicating school closures. That the weather alert would result in the shutting down of schools in Chennai and the neighboring districts was indicated by social media posts and community chats at one point. Nonetheless, authorities from the education sector confirmed that a closure decision was not made through a status update. The main point were, stay alert but schools are open.

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Even though the present situation is rather tranquil, the officials still insisted that the alert remains in force and that caution must be exercised till the weather system has completely cleared. Real time updates from the IMD and the local administration were to be followed by the students and staff in case the situation changes. For the time being, the schools are still open for attendance, and the transport and infrastructure in the affected districts seem to be righty operating and there are no issues.

Also Read: Delhi Red Fort Blast Big Update: ED Arrests Al-Falah University Founder In Money Laundering Case

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 5:46 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Are Chennai Schools Closed On 19th November Due To RainChennai RainChennai Rain Latest Updatechennai school holidayChennai schoolschennai weatherWill Schools Remain Closed Today Chennai

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Man Forcibly Tries To Kiss His Ex-Lover, She Bites Off His Tongue, Leaving It Bleeding

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi? Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother And Gangster Wanted In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Likely To Be Extradited To India From US

Rohini Acharya Issues Big Statement, Dares Those Accusing Her Of Donating ‘Filthy Kidney’ To Lalu Yadav To Open Debate

This Is India’s Busiest Railway Station, Has 23 Platforms, Handles Over 600 Trains, It Is Located In…

Vasai Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies After 100 Sit-Ups Punishment; Illegal School, Negligence Exposed

LATEST NEWS

NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online

Rajasthan Shocker: 17 Year Old Boy Arrested For Stabbing Father Multiple Times Over School Confrontation

‘Ask Her To Resign’ Employee Outrage Over Being Forced To Post Often On LinkedIn

Epstein Files Vote Passes As Trump Abruptly Switches Position

Its Tally Doubled, JDU Sway Set To Increase In Nitish Kumar’s Govt, LJP-RV May Have To Suffice With 3 Ministerial Berths

India vs South Africa T20I 2025: Tickets Sale Dates Announced, Check Where And How To Buy Tickets

What Real Life Mission Inspired Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? The Mystery Explained

Trump Announces F-35 Jet Transfer To Saudi Arabia, Mirroring Israel Deal

What Is Cloudflare? Understanding The Tech Behind Internet Wide Disruptions

Did Aditya Dhar Just Take A ‘Subtle’ Swipe At Deepika Padukone During Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Event? Social Media Thinks It Is…

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?
Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?
Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?
Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

QUICK LINKS