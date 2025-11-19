A situation very different than what was expected arose this morning despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for some coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, comprising Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

Chennai Rain Latest Update: Will Schools Remain Closed Today?

There have been local reports of lying weather with only light rain and no interruptions at all. Consequently, all schools in the area are open and classes are going on as per the schedule. Parents and students had been following the updates very closely because of the earlier confusion and the circulating messages indicating school closures. That the weather alert would result in the shutting down of schools in Chennai and the neighboring districts was indicated by social media posts and community chats at one point. Nonetheless, authorities from the education sector confirmed that a closure decision was not made through a status update. The main point were, stay alert but schools are open.

Even though the present situation is rather tranquil, the officials still insisted that the alert remains in force and that caution must be exercised till the weather system has completely cleared. Real time updates from the IMD and the local administration were to be followed by the students and staff in case the situation changes. For the time being, the schools are still open for attendance, and the transport and infrastructure in the affected districts seem to be righty operating and there are no issues.

